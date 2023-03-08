Kangaroos have been a beneficiary of Brothers not fielding a first grade side in 2023 with James Hay linking with the club.
After co-coaching Brothers for the past two seasons, Hay admitted he's enjoying the chance for a fresh start at their crosstown rivals.
"Staying local was a big part of it but Dad (Bob) did play a bit of footy for 'Roos but in the day," Hay said.
"Talking to the family I could see Dad get a little bit excited with the thought of having one of us boys play for Kangaroos for the first time.
"It helped make that decision."
Hay makes the move on a permit, which will enable him to return to Brothers next season without big player points index implications for either club.
However he is confident Brothers will be able to return to first grade next year despite a large player turnover which ultimately led to their current situation.
"It's hard as at the beginning of the year I was going to Brothers training trying to help get things moving and work out if decisions were going to have to be made," he said.
"It's very different but I think Brothers will be fine long term and this should just be a little hiccup.
"I know the committee is already working to get things back on track but I've got a little opportunity to try something different and it might put a couple of extra years back on my career."
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst is thrilled to have Hay on board.
He expects to see him bring a real presence in the forward pack.
"It's not the best way to pick up a player, and we are sympathetic towards Brothers, but for us he's a key acquisition for this year," Hurst said.
"To have the experience and footy IQ is huge for us. To be a big body is most welcome as well."
Hay is also looking forward to not having the extra coaching responsibility.
He hopes it allows him to really concentrate on his own game.
"It was definitely a couple of hard seasons but Brodie (Rigg) and I were pretty lucky most of the players we've brought in have been mates and friends," Hay said.
"It made it more enjoyable than it could have been but it's more about being able to focus on my own efforts at training, my own preparation for game day rather than the other commitments that come with coaching."
After making the late move to Kangaroos, with Brothers only withdrawing less than three weeks ago, Hay has really enjoyed the change of pace.
Especially with Nathan Rose at the helm of Kangaroos this season.
"Nathan runs a good ship and Kangaroos are in a pretty good position," Hay said.
"There's plenty of boys I've played a little bit of footy with before or know them pretty well.
"We've got a trial game early next month and we will see how we go from there.'
Kangaroos will host Queanbeyan Blues in a trial on April 1, with former coach Simon Woolford set to return in enemy colours.
Their Group Nine campaign starts with a clash against premiers Gundagai at Equex Centre on April 15.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
