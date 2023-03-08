A new preschool will be built in Wagga's rapidly-growing northern suburbs.
Wagga Anglican Preschools has revealed plans for the facility on Farrer Road, near the entrance to the Charles Sturt University campus, following the approval of a $4.5 million grant from the NSW government.
Under the plan, St Mary's Rainbow Preschool will be relocated from North Wagga to the larger CSU site and extra places will be offered.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The new facility will enable the preschool to increase its maximum level of enrolment to 220 students each week.
Wagga Anglican Preschools manager Jodie Coles said the project was currently in the planning stage.
"We're finalising plans now," Mrs Coles said.
"We're hoping it will be completed within two years so we will be ready to accept new preschoolers in 2026."
Mrs Coles said the Wagga Anglican Parish has a "very strong and ongoing commitment to providing quality preschool education for young children and their families".
"This has been a long time in the planning," she said.
"It's a very big and expensive project and we wouldn't be able to do it without the [NSW Department of Education's] Start Strong Capital Works funding.
"It's a huge investment in preschool education for our area."
Archdeacon of the Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn Grant Bell said the diocese would also put approximately a further $1.5 million towards the project.
Dr Bell said the project was strategically significant for Wagga.
"This is particularly so for the emerging northern suburbs, with all the housing and new families in the area," he said.
"The infrastructure is pretty lean out there."
Dr Bell said St Mary's Rainbow Preschool was being moved to higher ground from its current location on a floodplain in North Wagga.
"It has been flooded twice now," he said.
The development is a partnership between the Anglican Parish of Wagga, the Anglican Diocese of Canberra Goulburn and the CSU Education Faculty.
"CSU will be using the facility with us to train early childhood teachers," Dr Bell said.
"There is a great need for more of them right across the state."
The preschool will provide valuable observation and training opportunities for studying early childhood teachers.
It will be set in natural bushland and the precinct will be designed to complement the natural landscape. Children will have constant access to nature and the many benefits that come with nature play.
Wagga Anglican Preschools said the existing St Mary's Rainbow Preschool site will continue to be utilised by the community for generations to come.
"It is an important historical and community site, and we envisage that children and families will continue to play and learn together on the land," it said.
The Anglican Parish of Wagga will continue its stewardship of the land in North Wagga, with the site to be used to support and benefit the community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.