A motorcyclist who crash on a Riverina Highway on Tuesday remains in Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at about 10.05am on Tuesday following reports a motorcyclist had crashed southeast of Mount Adrah towards Adelong near Ellerslie Road.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 60s who has suffered head, chest and leg injuries.
A rescue helicopter was called in to transport the man to Wagga Base Hospital.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Lindel Carey said the patient sustained serious injuries, especially to his left leg.
On Wednesday a spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed the 61-year-old remained in a serious but stable condition at Wagga Base Hospital.
