Lilier Lodge volunteer Lyn Gibson has been named Wagga's Woman of the Year at this year's International Women's Day morning tea.
Mrs Gibson first started volunteering at the accommodation service for people undergoing cancer treatment when her sister, who lives in Griffith, stayed there six years ago.
Since then, she's helped coordinate Wagga's community groups including the Salvation Army, Rotary clubs, Apex and the Country Women's Association to host weekly community dinners for those staying.
"I love to help people, I love volunteering and I really feel I get more out of it than I give because I meet all these brave courageous people," Mrs Gibson said.
"I quite often hear from guests that if you can't be at home, this [Lilier Lodge] is the next best place to be, so that's really nice to hear that they feel so comfortable."
When Mrs Gibson first started volunteering, the dinners were only happening once every month. Now, the Wednesday dinner has become a popular event at the accommodation.
"We're booked out on Wednesday nights until the end of the year," Mrs Gibson said.
"It's just amazing, and the guests just love the home cooked food."
Held at the Mercure Hotel on Wednesday, the International Women's Day morning tea was co-hosted by Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr and the Wagga Women's Health Centre.
Attendees heard from domestic violence survivors assistance organisation Broken to Brilliant's Kate and Kris - who asked for their surnames not to be published.
The not-for-profit organisation provides women escaping domestic violence with access to services and information to help them get back on their feet.
"Having lived through domestic violence, it's such a long journey. There wasn't a lot of support where I lived to rebuild," Broken to Brilliant founder Kate said.
"So instead of just sitting back and doing nothing about that, I thought I needed to do something about that and help others."
Broken to Brilliant has also published four books, one authored by board member Kris who was also in Wagga on Wednesday.
"I just think it's important to come and share my story to help others move forward, and for them to know there is hope," she said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
