Lilier Lodge volunteer Lyn Gibson named Wagga Women of the Year for 2023

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:07am, first published March 8 2023 - 4:30pm
Wagga Woman of the Year for 2023 is Lilier Lodge volunteer Lyn Gibson. Picture by Madeline Begley

Lilier Lodge volunteer Lyn Gibson has been named Wagga's Woman of the Year at this year's International Women's Day morning tea.

