The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

AFL Riverina is more than $60,000 better off after AFL NSW-ACT waived an annual service fee

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of AFL NSW-ACT Tiffany Robertson outside the Wagga office this week. Picture by Madeline Begley

AFL NSW-ACT has delivered Riverina leagues and clubs a windfall of more than $60,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.