AFL NSW-ACT has delivered Riverina leagues and clubs a windfall of more than $60,000.
AFL NSW-ACT has come to an agreement with AFL Riverina to waive the annual service fee associated with the affiliated services agreement.
The decision is set to save AFL Riverina between $60,000 and $70,000 annually.
Head of AFL NSW-ACT Tiffany Robertson confirmed this week the agreement would be an ongoing commitment.
Robertson was delighted to be able to deliver such a positive outcome for AFL Riverina, along with the clubs and players.
"We've worked really closely with the AFL Riverina board. We've been in conversations with Michael (Irons) for a long period of time, coming out of COVID, what do we need to do to support leagues and clubs get back up and running and really feel like returning to growth and being able to continue to develop the code in regions like this," Robertson said.
"AFL Riverina was paying a service fee to AFL NSW-ACT and through discussions we've decided to waive that fee payable to us, which will enable the league to invest that money back into the league and the clubs, which I think is a really exciting way to do business now."
MORE SPORT NEWS
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons said it was a big win for the organisation.
"It's a fantastic result and gives us an opportunity to look at initiatives that will support our clubs and the development of them on a number of facets, be it supporting volunteers, retention, umpires, club development, facility development," Irons said.
The waiver of the fee helped AFL Riverina deliver an operating profit of $79,149 last year.
Irons said AFL Riverina is yet to determine what the money will be put towards.
"This result would not have been possible without the support of AFL (NSW-ACT) and their decision to waive the services fee associated with the Affiliated Services Agreement and provision of the football operations staff," he said.
"This has provided a significant saving to our organisation and presents an opportunity to direct these savings into initiatives to help develop and support our competitions and clubs.
"The board will be establishing a development investment fund in 2023 and with a framework on what initiatives will be our focus on the year ahead."
Robertson expects that a portion of the savings will go towards continuing to implement the strategic priorities that were established in the recent review.
"It's important for (AFL Riverina) to be able to continue and grow what they want to do as a league so supporting them to do that was an easy conversation to say, hey, if we were able to waive the service fee, what would you guys do?" Robertson said.
"Michael said we would be able to reinvest into our clubs and community and to really help bring things that they want to do to bring the AFL Riverina review to life. It seemed like a no brainer.
"Last year we were able to agree and then moving forward the board will work out the details of where exactly and we'll talk with Joel (Robinson) and work really closely with them and talk about how we can continue to grow and develop footy down here.
"That maybe investing in facilities and infrastructure, it might be investing in club programming, there's different ways to go about that from a league perspective but my assumption is that a lot of it will be aligned to the AFL Riverina review and ensuring the strategic priorities for footy in the region are met.
"I think that's a really exciting thing and an opportunity for us to further work closely together to what those strategic priorities are. A lot of them line up really well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.