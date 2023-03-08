With just two games left in the 2023 Southern NSW Women's season, an enthusiastic Wagga Tigers are already looking ahead to 2024.
In their inaugural season Tigers have gone from scraping by with the minimum required players, to having a healthy sized squad with good commitment.
Coach Brendan Post has been working to bring a side to the club for the past three years and is pleased to finally see them on the field.
"Being our first year, we can afford to have a little bit of a giggle at ourselves," Post said.
"It's a huge, huge learning curve to be honest, and I've been impressed at how quickly they're picking it up.
"Credit to all of them, you take the positives out of every game and that is how quickly we are progressing and developing our game, that's more of a highlight than taking a beating from the scoreline."
Encouraged with the dedication from his side, who have already started planning for next season, a string of large losses hasn't deterred them.
In fact the only thing that could keep the group from playing was artist Ed Sheeran.
"Ed Sheeran put on a concert apparently last week, that a lot of them wanted to go to, so that's the only reason we had to borrow players last week," Post said.
A small injection of experience from two North Wagga players last week helped propel confidence in the group even further.
"It was great to have other girls that have had a couple of seasons to encourage those new players to see that's going to be them in a couple of years," he said.
"They quickly started saying lets get around each other, get a few more girls here for next season, they've been super positive."
Across the league Post said opposition teams have been more than willing to do whatever they can to assist the club in forging forward through the competition.
"It's all about harbouring the sport and moving it along," Post said.
"The other clubs have been really great with that too, because they see it the same way, moving the sport forward."
Blown away by the community he's watched flourish within women's football, Post said he's proud of the behaviour his players have displayed.
"It amazes me, at the end of the game, they get in a huddle and they all mix together, and I don't know about other coaches but I didn't talk about doing that, the girls did that themselves," he said.
"Everyone wants to be there, just kicking the footy."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
