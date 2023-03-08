ON THE PACE: Spell before Queensland campaign on the agenda for Blazing Home

BLAZING Home has headed to the paddock with an eye on the Queensland winter carnival after bouncing back from his first ever loss.
After winning his first eight races, the star three-year-old could only manage a fourth in his NSW Derby heat at Menangle last week.
However he responded to the loss with a 1:50.5 mile rate win at Menangle on Saturday.
Reinsman Jackson Painting was impressed with his efforts.
"It was super to get him back to his best," Painting said.
"I think he would have been a chance of breaking 50 if he didn't duck in real bad at the top of the straight as I lost all my momentum but I knew we were flying as he was just jogging through that first half and when I eased him out he was still jogging."
After being given little time off after his MIA Breeders Plate win, Painting and trainer David Kennedy are now looking to give him a bigger break before a Queensland Derby campaign.
A place in the Rising Sun could also come into consideration.
MICHAEL Boots had a big Miracle Mile night.
The Leeton owner had three winners at Menangle on Saturday night with Blazing Banner winning the Waratah Series, Betterzippit made it four wins from five Australian starts while Loubowski, who he part owns alongside Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Crocker, was also successful.
Blazing Banner led home a quinella for Boots in the Waratah Series with Sportinjoy running into second for Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley.
WAGGA breeders Scott and Kathy Robertson had another big result at the Nutrien Sydney yearling sale.
They sold the top lot, a Captaintreacherous colt out of Return To Me, for $200,000 on Saturday.
They also sold an Island Banner filly by Art Major for $85,000.
Success Stud at Young also had a strong sale with a Captaintreacherous colt out of Senora Rapida the equal second highest lot after selling for $160,000.
THERE was plenty of Riverina success at the recent Harness Racing NSW awards.
Ellen Bartley took out the Kevin Newman Award for Driving Excellence after her win aboard Tygherphinn at Leeton in December.
The Riverina owned Fairy Tinkabell was named Aged Mare of the Year, which backed her third in the Queen Elizabeth II Mile, while Anthony Pantano was named Owner of the Year and Troy Saddler Breeder of the Year.
YOUNG will hold their Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday.
After nominations were extended, a nine-race card will kick off at 6.40pm.
Inter Dominion winning combination Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart will both return home to the region with Sicario, who won at Menangle on Saturday, one of two runners for Grimson in his hometown feature.
Leeton then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
