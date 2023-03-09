Wagga taxi drivers say new regulations set to come into force this year could drive them under and eventually leave the city without a local cab firm.
The taxi industry has been placed under the microscope in recent years, culminating in the Point to Point Transport Independent Review 2020 , which led to changes that have transformed the industry.
The old rules that limited the number of taxi licences available and regulated the number of taxi licences in a jurisdiction have been abolished, leaving regional areas like Wagga at the mercy of large taxi firms.
Mark Walsh from Wagga Taxis has driven cabs for the past 42 years and is worried a national company will come in and "bully" them out of business.
Previously there were 33 taxi licences in Wagga, and once you have a taxi licence here, you can't drive in another jurisdiction.
But the deregulation, set to come into force in June, means that any number of taxis can now ply their trade in town.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga Taxis fleet manager Tim Peachy said there is a good living to be made for cab drivers in Wagga, but that may change if other companies flock to the area.
"There's the potential for the cars that are here [to make money], but if you double the amount of cars, you halve the income," he said.
"If they decide to come in on a Friday and Saturday night, our best nights, then go home for the rest of the week, there's no work."
Wagga Taxis manger Vicki Permezel said big companies have pushed local companies out of regional towns in the past and fears it could happen again.
"They come in, flood the town and shut them down after a period of time," she said.
Mr Walsh said the reforms make it "open slather" in Wagga and could lead to no service here at all if the locally-owned firm is put out of business.
"If they decide to come in on a Friday and Saturday night, our best nights, then go home for the rest of the week, there's no work."- Tim Peachy
NSW Taxi Council deputy chief executive Nick Abrahim agrees the consequences could be massive for small businesses.
"To open it up then and allow others to come in, unfortunately that's going to put a big risk around the future viability of those [small] businesses," he said.
"The one question I ask is 'what happens to that larger player and larger operator if it doesn't work for them, and they decide to leave that town?'"
"What happens to that town and what service is left at that town when they've put the local business out?"
Both Wagga Taxis and Mr Abrahim say the deregulation will be especially hard on regional areas.
Another issue affecting the industry is that driver pay isn't keeping up with inflation and rates haven't changed since 2014, which makes it hard to attract new staff. The industry is regulated by the NSW government who sets rates, but unlike public transport, offers them no subsidies.
Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway agreed the transition will be "tough" for many cabbies who may now leave the industry, but it "also creates opportunities for local operators to expand their operations to fill that void".
"There will be a statutory review of the changes in two years to ensure that the intended benefits are materialising, and any changes necessary can be made," he said.
Mrs Permezel admits Wagga Taxis has faced struggles in recent years, which she said has led to a decline in service quality.
Hard hit by COVID lockdowns, they went from more than 140 staff to just 50 during the pandemic. "With the decline in drivers, we had a decline in customer satisfaction," she said.
The impending changes have forced the company to "wake up" and look at how they can improve.
It is on the hunt for new drivers and will launch a new website in the coming weeks.
"Now's the time for us to really revamp, do our changes and our big push going forward, [and ]look after our customers," Mrs Permezel said.
The community has been urged to support a local business.
"We're going to need their help," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.