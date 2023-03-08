Wagga's nurses and midwives who are concerned about losing their colleagues to other professions gathered at the hospital this morning once again calling for better work conditions.
More than a dozen members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Wagga branch took time in between shifts to rally in support for nurse-to-patient ratios and improved conditions.
Wagga branch delegate Natalie Ellis said more of her colleagues are leaving nursing to pursue other lines of work.
"I recognised someone in a shop recently and said 'hang on, are you still nursing?', and they said 'no, I couldn't keep doing doubles'", she said.
"They've had three years of university and then time being trained, mentored, learning... we've lost that to a shop."
Labor has promised to address workforce issues by introducing ratios, beginning with emergency departments. They are yet to expand the policy to all areas, like the union wants.
"What we hear the nurses saying is that they want safe staffing levels in all the areas. From their perspective one area is not more important than others," Wagga Labor candidate Keryn Foley said, who attended the rally this morning.
"What I can tell you is that Labor was listening and are listening to what their concerns are."
Incumbent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr also attended the rally this morning and said while recent incentives to recruit nurses in regional areas announced by the NSW government were good, more needs to be done.
"Nurses are highly skilled people, and my impression is they can pretty much go to a whole variety of jobs and get as good pay in less stressful conditions," he said.
"There have been incentives provided, which I applaud, but I think getting the ratios right, taking the stress of the nurses is going to be an important part."
NSWNMA member Annette Green said she and her family are planning to move to Queensland if conditions don't improve.
"It's a big disruption, selling the house, moving thousands of kilometres away," she said.
"So that we have a better quality of life, so that I'm home more often."
