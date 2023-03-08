The Daily Advertiser
Wagga NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members rally at Wagga Base Hospital as more colleagues hand in resignation

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:00pm
NSWNMA members Audrey Matthews, Catherine Nicolle, Annette Green and Natalie Ellis. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga's nurses and midwives who are concerned about losing their colleagues to other professions gathered at the hospital this morning once again calling for better work conditions.

