The 2023 Netball NSW Social Masters and Masters State Titles will not return to Wagga after a successful event in 2022.
Netball NSW have announced Netball Central and Woy Woy as the respective hosts for the 2023 events.
Wagga was due to host the event in 2020 following the 2019 completion of Equex Centre but COVID-19 delays meant it was postponed until 2022.
Wagga Netball Association president Tanya Bertoldi said it was disappointing to not get the event for a second time.
"We had a really successful run last year, especially after the delay of COVID, but we're very happy for Woy Woy and wish them the very best," Bertoldi said.
"We're definitely hoping to send a masters team to Woy Woy."
The State Titles will be run on October 15, with the Social Masters scheduled for the next weekend on October 22.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
