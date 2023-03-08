Wagga city council have approved the development application for a proposed project on the site of the old Commercial Club on Gurwood street.
The Commercial Club was permanently closed in 2020 with management citing years of losses and an "unpredictable economic climate".
But the Wagga RSL, which merged with the Commercial Club in 2009, now has plans to resurrect the Gurwood Street building as a business hub.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Back in August councillors voted unanimously in favour of allowing office premises as an additional permitted use at the Gurwood Street site, allowing its owners to transform the building into a business hub.
And now council has given the green light for owners Wagga RSL to split the building into a number of sections and put the building works out to tender.
RSL chief executive Andrew Bell said the news is a relief and plans can now move forward in earnest.
"We thank council for being so prompt in approving it," he said.
"We're hoping early in the new year to have the major part of the premises ready for occupation."
Mr Bell previously told the DA that the building will hold one major tenant and "maybe up to six smaller tenants".
Public documents show one tenant has already been locked in with accountancy firm RSM set to move into the newly refurbished club.
Plans for the build were submitted with the help of Sydney planning firm, The Planning Hub, due to their "long working relationship" with the RSL.
But Mr Bell said RSL always "try and use local where we can".
The tender for the construction will go out to "5 to 6" builders, including Wagga firms, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.