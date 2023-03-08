The Daily Advertiser
Wagga city council approve DA for old Commercial Club development

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:08pm, first published March 8 2023 - 7:00pm
The Commercial Club was permanently closed in 2020 with management citing years of losses, it now looks set to get a new lease on life three years later. Demolition has been undewrway for two months. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga city council have approved the development application for a proposed project on the site of the old Commercial Club on Gurwood street.

