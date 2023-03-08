Wagga City will head into the Wagga Cricket preliminary final without seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner Jon Nicoll.
Nicoll will miss the clash with South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday due to a family wedding.
He had been hoping the Cats went straight through to the decider but they failed to chase down the 143 set by Kooringal Colts.
Nicoll is confident the side, who suffered their first one-day loss of the season last week, can hit back without him.
"It's my sister-in-law's wedding in the Blue Mountains and the boys have known since we got the invite in October last year," Nicoll said.
"I've missed a lot of weddings over the years but it is one of those things and you can't miss these type of weddings being immediate family.
"It is unfortunate but I've missed a few games over the years and we've actually won a lot of games when I haven't been there.
"At the end of the day I'm 36 and have a body of an old man at the moment.
"I haven't been much help when I'm there this year and if they play well, tick their boxes then it will be fine."
However the Cats will be buoyed by the return of Jack Harper.
Harper missed the seven-run loss to Colts due to football commitments.
Captain-coach Josh Thompson believes he is the ideal replacement.
"Jack had his footy camp as he's coaching and last week was really the only week he could do it," Thompson said.
"We thought if we had the second chance it was better off for him not to play in the first week and have him in the second week.
"It was a non-negotiable thing as he was always going to do the footy camp, it is annoying but he's the coach and he's got other responsibilities and we had to let him go for it."
Wagga City are looking for a better batting performance when they take on the Blues.
After Will Oliver (27) and Eden Breust (23 not out) put on 54 for the last wicket, it proved to be just enough.
Thompson was pleased with the bowling performance before they struggled to captialise on a good start.
"It was frustrating for 10 and 11 to put on a big partnership but at the same time we didn't drop a catch or miss a run out or anything like that," he said.
"They just played straight, got a few fours away and it was kind of hard to take a wicket but to be honest we let ourselves down with the bat."
Cats were 1-61 before losing 4-16, including three for no score, to put their tail under plenty of pressure.
It's something Thompson hopes they can address to book their place in the grand final.
"It was pretty disappointing and there were a few lbws through the middle and it just hurts after Jono was run out," he said.
"Everything played into their favour, to their credit they bowled and fielded well, took every opportunity.
"They were better than us on the day so now we need to get ourselves up for it and play consistent this week."
Harper's return for Nicoll is set to be the only change the Cats make.
While South Wagga were able to get the better of Wagga City in the Twenty20 final earlier this year, Thompson believes the side can take plenty of confidence from their one-day victories into the clash.
"We take a lot of confidence out of the last few matches we've played against them," he said.
"They think they've got an advantage playing against us at Robertson Oval but we've played there for the past four weeks and think we've got a pretty good grasp on how to play there.
"We just have to put two and two together with our batting as if we don't put in a good batting performance on the weekend then we are out.
"There has to be a lot of ownership on everyone batting this weekend and making sure they do a job, especially if anyone gets set in that top six.
"They have to go on and make a score between 50 to 100 or more.
"That will be the main key but we're looking forward to it."
