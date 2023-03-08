The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Front Page is ready to go in the group one Newmarket Handicap at Flemington

MM
By Matt Malone
March 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Front Page races away with the Wagga Town Plate (1200m) in May last year. Picture by Les Smith

THE pride of the Southern District, Front Page, will line up for a second crack at group one glory at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.