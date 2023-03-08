THE pride of the Southern District, Front Page, will line up for a second crack at group one glory at Flemington on Saturday.
Front Page had no trouble gaining a start in the $1.5 million Newmarket Handicap (1200m), where he will go first-up against some of the best sprinters in the land.
Front Page drew ideally in barrier seven of the field of 16 with Patrick Moloney to ride at 52 kilograms. Moloney won the race last year on Roch 'N' Horse and is looking forward to teaming up with Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea on Saturday.
"He's a horse whose got a bit of X-factor you know," Moloney told Racing.Com.
"Obviously he's a well-performed horse, he's lightly-raced, similar to Roch 'N' Horse, comes in with a low rating...he's got a fantastic record fresh first-up, 1200 metres as well...when I knew I wasn't getting back on Roch 'N' Horse, I thought I've got to find a way to beat her and I thought this horse is flying underneath the radar, he's got a bit of X-factor and I've got a good relationship with Geoff Duryea and he's a fantastic horseman.
"He always said to me when I was a kid when he was legging me up on horses at Benalla and Wangaratta and Wodonga and those sort of areas near the border where he trains that one day I'll hopefully leg you up on one as good as what your grandfather used to leg me up on his horses.
"Hopefully it's Front Page come Saturday but as I say, a bit of X-factor and if he rocks up as good as what he did in the Kosciuszko, you never know."
Front Page has had two private jump outs at Wangaratta in the past two weeks in preparation for the group one event.
REIGNING Country Championships winner Another One will kick off his preparation at Canberra on Sunday.
Fresh from a nice trial at Wagga on Monday, Another One will contest the $150,000 National Sprint (1400m) at the Black Opal carnival.
Colvin was happy with how Another One ran in the trial on Monday as he worked to the line nicely to finish second, just under six lengths behind Rocket Tiger, with apprentice Holly Durnan in the saddle.
It is now full steam ahead to Sunday.
"That will be his kick off run," Colvin said.
"He's nice and fresh so we'll see how he goes.
"There's going to be some nice horses in that race but we've got to give him a run somewhere. He usually goes pretty good fresh but I just hope he gets a nice run and is running on at the end."
The goal this preparation for Another One is the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup.
"We'll see how it goes but I'm confident he'll get the trip, he relaxes all of the time now," he said.
"If he can relax and still run home in 34 (seconds) then he'll go alright."
Carnival Miss will also head to Canberra on Sunday to contest the Benchmark 65 (1400m).
Colvin admitted he was disappointed with her performance in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier but hopes to see her bounce back at Canberra.
WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is weighing up a couple of options for stable star Rocket Tiger.
Shaun Guymer partnered Rocket Tiger in a trial at Wagga on Monday where the former top two-year-old looked the best he has this preparation, racing away to score by almost six lengths.
It comes after his 14th place finish in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier, where he was posted three wide without cover for the trip in what was run in track record time.
Spackman is now weighing up a crack at the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn on March 17 or the $75,000 City Handicap (1175m) at Albury six days later.
"I'm in two minds and need to have a good yarn to Noel (Penfold)," Spackman said.
"If we do decide on Goulburn, we'll nominate, accept and only go if he draws an inside gate.
"The other option is the City Handicap the following week."
Spackman is also off to Canberra this weekend with a stable newcomer. He has welcomed Crowned Empress into his stable and will take her for a first-up attempt at the $80,000 Quality Sprint (1000m) on Sunday.
Crowned Empress was formerly trained by John Sprague at Port Macquarie, where the five-year-old mare won five races and $100,000 in prizemoney.
"I've only had her for three weeks but it will be interesting to see what she does," Spackman said.
A NUMBER of Southern District trainers have been busy at the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Melbourne this week.
Mitch Beer purchased a grey Justify filly out of Silver Frost for $110,000.
Ron Stubbs welcomed a Magnus colt out of Whitney, who is an unraced half sister to Duporth, Tickets and Excites, for $70,000.
Gary Colvin picked up a Pierata colt, out of Miss Quaintly, for $50,000.
Wayne Carroll and Wattle Bloodstock combined to secure a Rubick colt, out of Eclat, for $40,000.
Kym Davison paid $25,000 for a D'Argento colt out of Castanita.
GUN apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller continues to maintain ties to his harness racing roots despite his soaring success at metropolitan level in Sydney.
Schiller was active at Sunday's Sydney Nutrien Standardbred Yearling Sale.
Schiller hails from Young and drove mini-trotters when he was younger before pursuing a future as a jockey.
He paid $25,000 for a Stay Hungry filly out of La Litote.
It is his second purchase in as many years. He races Tapanga Miss, an Ultimate Machete filly, who won a trial at Young on Monday night for trainer David Micallef.
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly has impressive debutant winner Duchy Of Cornwall in at Goulburn on Thursday.
Donnelly and jockey Danny Beasley were full of praise for Duchy Of Cornwall after his big win at Wagga on February 17.
Beasley is set to stick with the three-year-old, who is drawn in barrier three for the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m) at Goulburn.
Duchy Of Cornwall is also nominated for a class two race at Canberra on Sunday.
COROWA Race Club have completed renovations to their ladies jockeys room in time for Saturday's cup meeting.
The club is happy with how the new and improved rooms have come up and look forward to welcoming the region's lady jockeys on Saturday.
The $39,000 Corowa Cup (1600m) has attracted 20 nominations.
Victorian visitor Prince Of Helena has been given the top weight of 65 kilograms, while well-performed Wagga stayer Zakeriz is not far behind with 63.
Also among the nominations are Banger (58.5), Northernero (57), Scarlet Prince (56) and Jack's All Magic (55).
GALLOPS
Saturday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Sunday: Temora (TAB)
