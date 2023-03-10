HEAD of AFL NSW-ACT Tiffany Robertson is confident the organisation is well-placed to serve the sport in the Riverina despite a significant exodus of key personnel.
Robertson was in the Riverina this week, checking in with stakeholders in a pre-season visit to Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and Wagga.
In an interview with The Daily Advertiser this week, Robertson opened up on the turnover of staff at the AFL since the devastation of COVID-19.
The Wagga and MIA AFL NSW-ACT offices have lost close to 100 years of experience in that time, due to a combination of positions being made redundant and staff departing their post-COVID roles.
Robertson explained that AFL NSW-ACT has changed their structure since COVID and believes it is now better placed to serve the region.
"I think there's a really interesting point. In our pre-COVID structure we were very much a regionalised structure, we've moved to a more functional structure," Robertson said.
"Our community football team is bigger than what it was pre-COVID and so with that, the support model for southern NSW in terms of physical bodies and presence is almost like for like at the moment but there are other capability and resources that sit in and work in this region day to day that can support that."
Part of the changes has seen the removal of specific regional manager positions held most recently in southern NSW by the likes of Marc Geppert, Steve Mahar and Jason McPherson.
Robertson insists AFL NSW-ACT's new model has simply centralised it's support resourcing.
"Excitingly we've got a new facilities and infrastructure resource based in Albury that services regional NSW, we have a whole operations support team that Joel (Robinson) can call upon, whether that be tribunal governance, other issues related to that," she said.
"I think what you will find that the AFL's done is we've centralised a lot of our support resourcing and where we see Joel and where we're not moving away from is it's really important to have people in market to be able to manage our competitions, to be able to work through our game development priorities and be out in schools and do that. All of those resources are still there and excitingly we continue to build our support around coaching, around umpiring, excitingly we've just had approval to add 10 new resources into the business in the last six months.
"I feel like we're back and we're back in a very, in what I would say, less regionalised and more functional way.
"If Joel and the southern NSW team need facilities or infrastructure support, instead of Joel being a jack of all trades, we're saying to Joel you can call upon specific resources that are technical experts in facilities that are here to help you or here's our tribunal and disciplinary process, you don't need to manage that, your AFL Riverina league can go through that process, rule interpretations, access to legal and so the AFL has also built out it's national workforce and excitingly we have 10 to 12 team members who are performing national roles that are based in NSW and the ACT.
"I think we're back and we're just back in a different way."
But is this different way necessarily better than what was in place pre-COVID?
"I am really starting to see green shoots. And that is team members having specific functions within our business and us being able to focus and prioritise their time," she said.
"So yes we are starting to see real green shoots with that.
"The same in our development workforce, really focused on Auskick, schools, alternate formats and we're seeing some really healthy numbers in that space at the moment.
"There were 80,000 kids last year in school programming. It's a really big number. The AFL hit a million participants in schools last year as a collective so I think the focus is really great and we're starting to see those green shoots."
The review into AFL Riverina's senior and junior competitions has been a big talking point in recent years and was a subject of much conjecture last year.
Robertson is happy with how the game is beginning to bounce back from COVID here in the Riverina.
"I was down last year for the Clear Medal and got some really good feedback around competitive balance in the competitions, which was good," she said.
"Look, some great gates, people were back, and really felt like footy is the heartbeat of the community down here and we really need to support that.
"We're here to support AFL Riverina and our clubs get growing again and aspirationally, they've got some great aspirations in the review and I think it will be a process about working through those strategic recommendations to make sure that we as a collective set footy up to really succeed down here.
"And I think there's some real positive things that have come from the review, even going through the process, is really important that all your stakeholders are briefed in, they've bought into the vision of where we want to go and as a collective our role is to help support and develop competitions and footy in the region and we feel really buoyed about the review and where we're at and where we're headed."
Robertson and fellow key staff from AFL NSW-ACT attended the AFL Riverina board meeting on Tuesday night to deliver their 'game plan' for the future.
Robertson said the focus for the AFL was growth and development.
"I think for us, our mantra at the moment is let's get going again," she said.
"I feel like for a region like southern NSW, that growth and development really does come back to those key pillars in our game plan.
"A big piece to that is around facilities and infrastructure. Having the right experience in clubland, that could be physical experience, it could be environmental experience. We've got a heavy focus on women and girls and really wanting to drive that. Coaching and umpiring, both in the quality of, in terms of education but then quantity as well, to be able to service our growth we need more coaches, umpires, more volunteers being able to support them to do what they do well.
"Excitingly, we've brought on two new club development resources, one of those is focused on our regional clubs and what they need, noting that those needs will be different to our metro clubs.
"It's important for us, I think you'll see that really build out over the years ahead is really helping support clubs build their capability. Now, that capability might be their strategic planning, it might be capability from a government's perspective, it could be coaching and umpiring, all those types of things and a core priority for us is always growth."
