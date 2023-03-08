High level hockey players in Wagga can now play at a higher level, with the Wagga Combined Hockey Association announcing their entrance to the Canberra League's top division.
A member-led initiative, the Wagga Scorchers will provide pathways for players looking to elevate their game.
The league features current and previous national players, as well as Canberra Chill players competing in the national Hockey One league.
Playing-coach Patrick O'Donnell said there was demand from the local men's division one playing group for additional playing opportunities.
"There's plenty of profile in the Canberra league which hopefully means more profile for us," O'Donnell said.
"Most of the boys in Wagga have played together or against each other for 10 or 15 years, so this is just the next step for us going forward, and it's a good pathway for the juniors coming through underneath us."
With 25 players attending trials, O'Donnell said it was a difficult decision for the four selectors to narrow down the field.
Adam McClelland has been named inaugural captain of the side, and with high level playing experience both in Europe and Australia, he's optimistic about the future.
"It's always exciting to be named the captain of a side, it doesn't matter if it's club or rep," McClelland said.
"To be named captain on an inaugural side to go away, it's an honour and I'm looking forward to the challenge and the confident the guys are going to gain going against high quality players and how they'll bring that to the club level in Wagga."
Both McClelland and O'Donnell are confident the side will be competitive against the Canberra sides,
"It's an incredible squad to be honest," McClelland said.
"To have 25 guys turn up and really put their hand up to say I want to play, it wouldn't have been an easy decision.
"So many guys are so versatile and can be played in so many positions which is what you need in these high level competitions."
Wagga Combine Hockey Association president Lee Murrell said the side has the full support of the committee.
"It really is the members who saw an opportunity for certain players to be on the field, and it's come together really well," Murrell said.
"The purpose of the Scorches is giving our best and brightest that opportunity, but also making sure that next generation comes through."
With the season set to begin in just a few weeks, the side has now turned their attention to crossing their fingers their new uniforms arrive in time.
Adam McClelland, Adam Boyd, Casey Younie, Denzel Bambridge, Niranjan Gupte, Chris Ninness, Patrick O'Donnell, Daniel Smith, Lachlan Cope, Chris Skillen, Jack Boyd, Tim Banks, Nick Fahey, Zac Tinning; (shadow players) Jarrod Thorne, Jackson White, Nick Bamford, Tim Flint, Jordan Clark.
Coaches: Patrick O'Donnell, Casey Younie
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
