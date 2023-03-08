Harry Styles was in the news recently for reasons other than his ostentatious fashion sense or the fact that he robbed Beyonce of the best album Grammy.
Autistic Heartbreak High actress Chloe Hayden was attending the British singer's Melbourne concert when she was turned away from Marvel Stadium's sensory room and she went on to call the stadium out for ableism.
"Hey @marvelstadium reminder you cannot preach inclusivity and then not let me into the sensory room because you decided I don't look autistic enough," she posted on Twitter.
This caused uporar among disability advocates and Marvel Stadium has since committed to providing more access to sensory rooms and retraining its staff on accessibility protocols.
Wagga disability worker Courtney Harp wasn't surprised Ms Hayden was turned away, it's happened to her too.
The hidden nature of her conditions often cause issues at events, she said.
"I wasn't surprised, but being as big as Chloe is ... it's weirdly comforting to know it's happening to everyone, but annoying it's happening to anyone full stop," she said.
Sensory rooms are becoming more commonplace at large events, catering to people with sensory sensitivities. In theory they provide a quiet space where people can reset and seek refuge from the onslaught of crowds, sounds and flashing lights.
They often feature noise-cancelling headphones, weighted blankets, fidget toys and other comforting tools.
"I don't look [like I] struggle with sound, textures, so I struggle at events majorly," Ms Harp said.
A recent comedy event in Sydney turned their sensory room into a mother's room and she was turned away.
"I've found that I'll get let into a room if I'm actively having a meltdown, so once I'm past the point of no return, then they'll let me in," she said.
Ms Harp is event coordinator at Blacksheep Services who will be taking the sensory room concept one step further by holding a sensory sensitivity disco in the hopes of allowing neuro-divergent people the opportunity to enjoy experiences like everyone else.
The disco will not feature flashing lights, music will be kept to a moderate level, no smoke machines and fidget tools and weighted blankets will be available.
Fellow co-ordinator Kaylah Hull said it's all about inclusivity.
"No flashing lights, because a lot of people with disabilities have epilepsy triggered by flashing lights, so they can't go to concerts, school discos or even pubs," she said.
Black Sheep owner Sheree Moore said people with sensory sensitivities often feel like they are excluded from society.
"People who have full ability and cognition ... we've all had the chance to go to discos and nightclubs ... so let's try and create a space set up specifically for [their] needs," she said.
The Black Sheep Sensory Disco will run on Friday 17 March for under 12s between 5-6.30, and 13-18s 7.30 onwards and Saturday March 18 for over 18s 7.30 onwards.
The event is part of the Riverina Disability Expo.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
