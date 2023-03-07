Selections have been made even trickier for Wagga Netball Association under 14s coaches after the squad earned gold and bronze at the Queanbeyan representative carnival.
Coach Georgia Tilyard said the squad stepped their game to the next level at the carnival, competing a division up in the under 15s competition.
The 20-athlete strong squad was divided into two teams for the carnival.
"It was definitely essential to our process of selecting our final team,"
"We were playing a whole grade up plus the extra division, so it really showed who could stand up to those really tough competitors from particularly from Canberra area, it really showed which girls could stand up to it.
"But it's actually made our job more difficult because the whole squad played fantastically and they're all just so even."
Tilyard said the squad has been outstanding since the first trials and athletes are taking their development into their own hands.
"They all have really good work ethic and there is not one person in there who won't give it 110 per cent," she said.
"Their work ethic and their drive to actually achieve, they all want to ask questions, they all want to know what they can do better.
"We've had messages from the weekend saying, I want to improve what can I do to improve, so just the fact that they're taking initiative to make that development and ask questions, make our job so much easier."
Tilyard said the main opportunity for these players to be talent identified is at the state championships, and working hard through these early selection stages is important for those girls who are looking to build careers in netball.
"It's a really critical stage for them when they're this young so they can make that future progress," she said.
Playing against sides that will fall into the same division as Wagga at states, Tilyard said it was a good opportunity for her players to be really challenged.
"It was nice to play people who would challenge us, and we wanted the girsl to get challenged and not win easy so we could see who was going to put their head down and work hard regardless of if they're winning or if they're losing," she said.
The squad will play in the Young representative carnival next fortnight before the final team will be announced in late March.
The Wagga under 17s side also performed well in Queanbeyan, returning home as runners up.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
