Queanbeyan representative carnival success for Wagga juniors

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 9:30am
Wagga Netball Association competed with two under 14s teams in the under 15s division of the Queanbeyan representative carnival. Picture supplied

Selections have been made even trickier for Wagga Netball Association under 14s coaches after the squad earned gold and bronze at the Queanbeyan representative carnival.

