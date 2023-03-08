The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kerin Fielding named president of Royal Australasian College of Surgeons

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:07am, first published March 8 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kerin Fielding will focus on improving health outcomes for rural Australians during her time as the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons president. Picture by Les Smith

As the first woman in NSW to specialise in orthopaedic surgery, Associate Professor Kerin Felding is used to breaking glass ceilings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.