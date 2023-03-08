As the first woman in NSW to specialise in orthopaedic surgery, Associate Professor Kerin Felding is used to breaking glass ceilings.
Thirty years into her career, she has been voted to become the next president of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS), the third Australian woman in the organisation's history.
She's also the first rural woman in the position, and during her tenure, she wants to address barriers preventing regional and rural populations from accessing healthcare.
"It's such an honour and I think it's really important for rural people like me, who have been out here in rural areas advocating on behalf of rural people are recognised," Assoc Prof Fielding said.
"It's really nice to be able to give back after an amazing career, to be able to do something more for our communities."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Assoc Prof Fielding was elected to the RACS council seven years ago and began her time working on scholarships and grants, the board of academic surgery and then on official and professional standards for surgery.
Two years ago, she was asked to chair the RACS Rural Health Equity Strategy, something she said she was "honoured" to do.
"We have lots of problems in rural areas with workforce and with attracting people to come and work and live in the country," she said.
"I'm very passionate about providing equitable care for our people."
Assoc Prof Fielding will be officially inducted as president in May, and will be focused on improving health outcomes for rural populations, and increasing diversity in surgery - not just to encourage more women into the profession, but to also support Indigenous people to consider the profession.
RACS statistics found there were just 400 Indigenous doctors in Australia in 2021, out of a total of more than 83,000.
"We have very small numbers [of Indigenous surgeons]," Dr Felding said.
"It's appalling, actually, so we've got to work on that. That's a big focus."
Calvary Hospital general manager Greg Brylski congratulated Dr Fielding on becoming the RACS president.
"That Dr Fielding has been able to achieve what she has and built such an exceptional career from a regional base is a great testament to her, and our community is lucky to have her," he said.
"Just as important though, Dr Fielding is an inspiration to others who want to achieve their career and life goals but still live locally in the place that they love."
Assoc Prof Fielding will take over as RACS president from May this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.