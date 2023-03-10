BED 3 | CAR 2 | BATH 1
If you are seeking the perfect mix of history and modern convenience, look no further than this charming three-bedroom cottage.
This property offers R3 zoning, allowing for potential future development opportunities, subject to Wagga Wagga City Council approval.
The central home sits pretty behind a white picket fence with decorative gates.
A gorgeous sun-soaked verandah leads you into the entry.
"Be wowed by the high ceilings, arches, timber flooring and other characteristics of homes of this vintage," selling agent Khodi Jackson said.
The expansive kitchen offers plenty of space while the dining room boasts a fantastic fireplace. There's also a living space with external access and two attractive bathrooms.
Sits on a generous 958.4-square-metre block, providing plenty of space for your family to grow and thrive.
A covered outdoor area at the rear overlooks the lush backyard that is bordered with trees and shrubs.
With a prime location only 650 metres from Fitzmaurice Street, you'll enjoy easy access to all the amenities you need. Whether you're looking for shopping, dining, or entertainment options, you'll find everything you need just a short walk or drive away.
