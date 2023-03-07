The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Nick Cave are some of the huge acts Wagga would look to attract if plans for a new riverside entertainment precinct come to fruition.
The state government announced $491,875 in funding for Wagga City Council to carry out community consultation, produce concept designs, feasibility studies, and create a full business case for the Riverside Stage 3 project.
The council's general manager, Peter Thomspon, said this could give southern NSW a new option for entertainment.
Mr Thompson echoed comments by Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt, who said an entertainment centre would help Wagga appeal to a broad range of people and help achieve its population growth goals.
"We tick so many boxes in terms of health services and universities, and good schools and sporting facilities, but what we don't tick is a large entertainment centre," he said.
Should the community choose that option, Wagga will have the ability to attract the big names in entertainment, such as the Sydney Symphony, which only go to towns with large capacity venues.
"Those large concert performers often only look for venues that have a particular number of seats because they need to sell those seats to make a profit," he said.
"We see this as an important piece to make southern NSW a better place to live than it already is."
A potential development could be built on the site of the current visitor information centre, which is public land, and would also hold conferences and trade fairs and form a co-location with a Wiradjuri cultural centre.
The funding is solely for a consultation process and the money for any capital project will be sourced at a later date, but mayor Dallas Tout did not rule out a special rate variation to help fund the project.
The council has until September to carry out the work and Cr Tout said he will be guided by what the community wants.
"It's a clean sheet of paper for the discussion ... most importantly we'll listen to what the community says so let's see what [they] come up with," he said.
Cr Tout said the location is critical to the success of any future project and it will tie the city to the river, adding to the project stage 1 and 2.
"The city is engaging more and more with the river so to do this in this location I think it's an advantage to the city," he said.
"It's adding to the variety of sporting and cultural assets in the community ... it's adding to the value and depth of the city."
