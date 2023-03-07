The Daily Advertiser

State funding allows Wagga council to start consultation on Riverside Stage 3 project

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson and mayor Dallas Tout at the site of what could become the new Riverside entertainment precinct.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Nick Cave are some of the huge acts Wagga would look to attract if plans for a new riverside entertainment precinct come to fruition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.