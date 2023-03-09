A homeless Wagga woman has been sentenced for stealing donations from a local cancer charity.
Estella woman Ftsame Bailey, 27, was found guilty of one count of larceny and one count of failing to appear in accordance with her bail conditions in the Wagga Local Court on Monday.
About 1.50pm on November 17, 2022, Bailey walked into Wagga's Cancer Council office and demanded a $5 bus voucher.
Bailey was encouraged to attend Micah House located across the road for further help and she left.
But just five minutes later she was back and as a Cancer Council staff member walked over to assist her, she grabbed a money box, put it in her bag and walked out, ignoring calls to put it back as she left.
Bailey didn't get very far before the law caught up with her as police spotted her on the corner of The Esplanade and Beckwith Street a short time later.
On questioning, Bailey denied the theft, but after confirming her identity, police found she had been in court just three days prior for a break and enter offence.
She had failed to attend court that day and a warrant was issued.
Police then arrested Bailey and charged her over the incident.
Appearing via video link in court this week, Bailey told the court she needed the money.
"I was hungry, homeless, and I had nowhere to ask for money," she said.
The court heard while Bailey is not currently employed, she has now found a place to live.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted while the charge was towards the lower end of objective seriousness, Bailey showed no concern for the consequence of her actions in the incident.
"I have heard her explanation but ... there is a complete absence of remorse," Magistrate Hosking said.
Bailey was sentenced to a six-month community corrections order for the theft.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
