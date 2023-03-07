East Wagga-Kooringal have added to their midfield depth with the signing of Jackson Hughes.
The Hawks welcome Hughes across from Collingullie-Glenfield Park, where he was dropped from first grade for last year's grand final.
Hughes played 18 first grade games for the Demons last season before being dropped to reserve grade for the decider.
That was on the back of 12 senior games in 2022 and 25 first grade games at Turvey Park before that, where he was a club junior.
EWK coach Matt Hard has been impressed by what he's seen with Hughes.
"Jackson captained Turvey Park's under 17 flag three years ago, played seniors at Gullie and is coming across for a run," Hard said.
"I think he'll go through our midfield and half-forward.
"His attitude and work rate is second to none so I've loved that side of things. That's all I can really judge him on at the minute."
The Hawks will have their first pre-season hit-out against Narrandera on Saturday at Narrandera Sportsground.
While EWK will have several players missing, Hard is keen to see what his group produces.
"It's all just about getting some match fitness in and seeing where our fitness is up to and seeing the training we've been doing come to fruition I guess," he said.
"I suppose for me it's more just seeing where we're at fitness wise, I suppose. For the first hit-out you can't expect miracles, you want to get the fundamentals right and get a gauge on where the fitness is at.
"Obviously it's the first game for the year so we'll go in pretty light on, there's a few troop missing so we'll try a few things and see how it's looking."
Narrandera will go in having had the benefit of one pre-season trial, a one-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek last Saturday.
Key signing Liam Hard won't play on Saturday but is a chance to face Griffith the following Saturday in the Hawks' second trial game at Gumly Oval.
Another one who won't play is key defender Trent Garner, who is weighing up whether to play on.
One man who will play on Saturday is returning two-time Gerald Clear Medallist, Nick Hull. Hard has been happy with the accomplished ruckman has led from the front through pre-season.
"Obviously happy to have a bloke of that size and calibre, and also his leadership's been really good so far so we're really looking forward to having him back," Hard said.
Full-forward Jarrad Boumann has also re-signed and is back for another season.
"Jarrod's been to training and is moving well," Hard said.
"He's keen for another big year so it's exciting on that front."
While the Hawks have lost a number of key personnel from last year, Hard is happy with how his squad is shaping up.
"You've got to be happy because that's all you've got," he said.
"It's been pretty solid, the boys have been doing the work so I can't be too disheartened at that. It's been pretty positive."
