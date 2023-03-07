A tribunal looking into the alleged misconduct of a former Wagga councillor during his time in office has heard he "doesn't really know what he's fighting".
Last month, the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal decided to investigate allegations of misconduct by former councillor Paul Funnell.
Mr Funnell was referred to NCAT by the Office of Local Government at the request of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in 2022 over alleged intimidation of councillors and council staff, in breach of the Local Government Act.
In February, the tribunal published a decision outlining the two grounds of the complaint against Mr Funnell heard by NCAT deputy president Judge Susanne Cole.
Both grounds allege Mr Funnell sought to intimidate and impede the council and its staff from reaching a decision on a complaint made against him.
At a Wagga City Council meeting on September 14, 2020, consideration of a complaint made against then-councillor Funnell was deferred to the following meeting.
NCAT outlined in its decision that on the same night, Mr Funnell called the council's general manager, Peter Thompson, and left a voicemail informing him he would take legal action against him should the matter go ahead.
The applicant alleges the voicemail "comprised or involved intimidation" by Mr Funnell.
The former councillor is also accused of attempting to intimidate other councillors by making legal threats against them in a council meeting two weeks later.
On September 28, 2020, the council was due to deliberate on the complaint made against Mr Funnell when he read a statement declaring "if the current matter proceeds beyond this notification the appropriate legal action will be entered into against each individual councillor who participates".
"This notification applies to councillors, not the entity known as Wagga Wagga City Council. Regards, Walsh and Blair," he said.
The applicant alleges this action caused three councillors to walk out, leaving the meeting short of a quorum and therefore delaying consideration of the complaint.
In a submission to NCAT, Mr Funnell characterised the voicemail "as initially apologetic for calling so late" and then "quite fairly, puts Mr Thompson on notice that he intends to pursue legal action should the matter proceed". He said there was no intention to impede or disrupt consideration of the matter.
Mr Funnell said the statement to his fellow councillors "was not in any way intended to dissuade councillors from carrying out their lawful functions" and described the "pursuit of this trivial complaint by members of council" as "vexatious and driven by personal motives".
On Tuesday morning, counsel for the applicant told NCAT they are considering tendering video of a council meeting and a video posted to Facebook in the days afterwards as evidence in the matter.
With evidence yet to be tendered, Mr Funnell's counsel, David Barron, told the tribunal his client "doesn't really know what he's fighting".
The tribunal heard Mr Funnell continued to deny he has committed misconduct.
The tribunal also heard Mr Funnell is currently experiencing "quite severe health issues" and would like the matter dealt with sooner rather than later.
The counsel for the applicant indicated the possibility a summons may be issued for Mr Funnell's former solicitor.
The matter was adjourned, with an all-day hearing to be held in Sydney on June 5.
However, Mr Barron said it was possible both parties may reach an "agreed position" prior to that date.
