Northern Jets commit to provide fourth team for Farrer League under 17.5 competition

By Matt Malone
March 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Farrer League reigning under 17.5 premiers Northern Jets have committed to playing this year, ensuring the survival of the competition for the season ahead. Picture by Les Smith

THE Farrer League under 17.5 competition will go ahead this season.

