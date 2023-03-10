Expansive living plus great sheds

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
"Imagine barbecues alfresco style overlooking the kids playing a game of cricket until dark and all in the peace and privacy of the rural setting," selling agent Paul Irvine said.
This Springvale home offers just that thanks to the expansive outdoor area and spacious block.
"Entertaining with family and friends is a dream here, with an enormous covered alfresco with gas Bayonet point and gorgeous mature trees for the kids to climb and play, or to enjoy a lazy day in the hammock and enjoy the tranquillity," Paul said.
Inside, the magnificent kitchen is without doubt the heart of the home.
It's complete with top-of-the-line appliances including Miele dishwasher and Smeg "Victoria" 110cm oven, dual fuel freestanding cooker and marble-effect Caesar stone bench tops.
The home offers multiple living areas including the open-plan, dining, living room which connects seamlessly to the spacious family room.
The main bedroom is located away from the hustle-and-bustle of everyday living and includes a walk-in robe and ensuite.
All three remaining bedrooms include built-in robes.
The main bathroom is the space where you can easily add your own touch with a separate toilet and large laundry with direct access to outside.
The home is set on a flat and well fenced 6289-square-metre block.
The home is kept extremely comfortable by wood combustion heating, ducted evaporative cooling, split system air conditioner and gas bayonets.
Other features include plantation shutters, floating timber floors, downlights, copious storage and even a chook yard.
The single lock-up garage is under the main roof with a guest room that can be easily converted back to a double lock up garage. There's also a large double carport.
There's also a huge workshop, a 20-foot storage room plus a toilet and 12m x 18m five-bay shed.
"There are beautifully established trees that only time can yield with masses of room for a pool and for children and pets to play outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine," Paul said.
"This highly sought-after but rarely found property is located in the heart of Springvale hidden behind well-established trees on a 1.5 acre allotment. Only minutes to the South City Shopping Centre or Kooringal Mall."
