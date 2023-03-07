When it comes to our local police, pride is not something they will ever shy away from.
As the 2023 Wagga Mardi Gras looms, officers attached to the Riverina Police District are preparing to join the thousands of locals set to celebrate the LQBTQI+ community on the weekend.
While some will be patrolling the city's streets and roads, others will be walking in the parade down Baylis Street.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said this year officers will be joining Youth Mind Wagga and Wagga PCYC who have organised a float.
"We've got police tasked to make sure there's a great community vibe and everyone has a safe night, but we will also be joining in on the parade," Inspector Gibson said.
It will be two different roles of equal importance, one protecting the community, and the other celebrating it.
"What's important for the police is, there's something called Peel's Principals of Modern Day Policing and it's back from the 1800s where the community is the police, we're just normal citizens who have become police officers," Inspector Gibson said.
"To become part of a community you have to be involved in events such as Mardi Gras because it's celebrating what makes us all unique and what makes us such a diverse culture.
"It's great to go out and have a coffee with a cop but it's also great to be participating in events like this, it's who we are, and we're part of that community as well."
Residents are encouraged to say hello if they see a local police officer at the Wagga Mardi Gras.
"Come and say g'day, have a picture taken, introduce yourselves and if you see me out and about give me a wave," Inspector Gibson said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
