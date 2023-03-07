The murder of Griffith politician and anti-drug campaigner Donald Mackay in the 1970s is part of the Riverina's murky history.
Since 2008, a bust of Mr Mackay has looked out over the main street of Griffith, emblazoned with the epithet "All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
More than 40 years on, journalist Liz Hayes still thinks there is more evidence relating to the case that needs to be looked at, especially the role former immigration minister Al Grassby may have had in covering up what she believes was an assassination.
Mr Mackay disappeared after blowing the whistle on a large crop of cannabis, allegedly being farmed by the 'Ndrangheta - the so-called Calabrian mafia that has embedded itself in many rural Australian towns to this day.
Mr Mackay went missing from the car park of a hotel in Griffith's Kooyoo Street on the evening of July 15, 1977. Blood and bullet cartridges were located near Mr Mackay's locked van.
Extensive police investigations and a 1984 coronial inquest concluded that Mr Mackay died of wilfully inflicted gunshot wounds. It is believed he was murdered on the same day he disappeared.
On March 8, a new episode of Under Investigation will re-examine the known facts and context of the case.
Ms Hayes, who hosts the program, said she became interested in this story because it was the first high profile assassination of a public figure in Australia.
"For it not to have been solved all these years later, warrants another look," Ms Hayes said.
"I'm confident Donald Mackay was murdered by the 'Ndrangheta, which had strong roots in Griffith
"I think he was a thorn in their side, instrumental in ridding the area of the local politician Al Grassby."
Grassby's role in the murder may be the most significant new line of enquiry for the four-decade-old case.
According to Ms Hayes, Grassby defended known members of the 'Ndrangheta, branding their critics "racists".
Grassby visited the 'Ndrangheta home village in Calabria, Plati, raising questions about how deep his ties to local crime organisations may have been. Ms Hayes said he was almost definitely on their payroll.
"He was a protective shield preventing a proper investigation into the murder," she said.
"After the murder, Grassby told a town hall meeting he wasn't aware of any drugs in the area, wasn't aware of any raids that had taken place.
"Of course, the crowd just laughed, and said 'where have you been?'"
Ms Hayes hopes the re-examination of the case may help bring some closure to the town of Griffith, and Donald Mackay's family.
Mr Mackay's body has never been found, and although many people have been named as probably connected to the killing, no one has ever been charged with his murder.
The "war table" will feature former The Area News editor Terry Jones; ex-detective Mick Drury, one of the out-of-town undercover detectives Donald Mackay appealed to for help; Sydney Morning Herald chief investigative reporter Kate McClymont; and Jim Slade, a former detective with the Bureau of Criminal Intelligence.
The Under Investigation episode An Excellent Murder will air on March 8 at 9pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
NSW Police has a standing reward of up to $200,000 for information that leads up to the recovery of Mr Mackay's reminds.
Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4310 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
