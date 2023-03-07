Low player numbers have forced Wagga City Wanderers to withdraw from the National Premier League girls competition.
Club vice president and women's coordinator Tim Cooper said the club was devastated by the decision but wanted to put the development of their players first.
Rising costs of living and commitment to travelling to Canberra for away games were cited as key barriers to participation.
NPL by-laws require clubs to field teams in three age groups, 14s, 15s, and 17s, to participate in the competition.
"Unfortunately we didn't get enough numbers to commit to the under 14s and under 15s teams," Cooper said.
"Based on the regulations in Canberra you have to have the three teams full and competing to remain within the NPL competition there."
Cooper said the club couldn't safely commit to competition with the numbers they had and wanted to ensure players had time to explore other options before the season begins.
Wanderers approached Capital Football in late January with their concerns and it was decided on Friday that the club would officially withdraw.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We put a lot of effort into trying to attract some more players, because it is the highest quality competition that is available to girls in the regional area, unfortunately we weren't successful in getting enough numbers," Cooper said.
"The girls that were committed, we've worked with them as a group and individually to look at their options."
Several players have taken up positions in other Canberra-based NPL clubs while the bulk of the under 17s players will step into the Wanderers open women's program, competing in the Capital Football State League.
Cooper said Wanderers also had positions open in their boys NPL teams that have been filled by girls from the under 14 and 15 sides.
"They've been training for a number of weeks and very successful with their integration into the teams," he said.
Ensuring the girls have been supported through the change, Cooper said the club will continue to work with players and will be cheering them on regardless of where they've chosen to play.
"It's important to Capital Football and to us as a club that the girls get as many opportunities as they can this year," he said.
Discussions with Capital Football have remained positive throughout the decision making process, with communication lines remaining open for the potential re-admission of the club into the NPL girls competition in 2024.
Cooper said though disappointed to have made the call to step down from the competition, it was the best choice to make for both the Wanderers and other clubs.
"We wanted to start the conversations with Capital Football early, in previous years clubs have left it to the last minute, and that's unfair on both their own club and the competition on the whole," Cooper said.
"Whilst we're disappointed about where it got to, there's a bunch of talented young girls that won't be playing in the same competition as last year and we'll continue to work with those girls to develop them as footballers."
Wanderers will continue to field an open women's side in the women's State League competition due to begin April 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.