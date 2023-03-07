The Daily Advertiser

Low numbers force Wanderers out of NPL girls competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Wagga City Wanderer's under 17 girls will have to find elsewhere to play for the 2023 season. Picture by Wagga City Wanderers

Low player numbers have forced Wagga City Wanderers to withdraw from the National Premier League girls competition.

