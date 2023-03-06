A man has been taken to Wagga Hospital by rescue helicopter after he was "seriously" injured in a crash.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at about 10.05am on Tuesday following reports a motorcyclist had crashed southeast of Mount Adrah towards Adelong near Ellerslie Road.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 50s who has suffered head, chest and leg injuries.
A rescue helicopter transported the man to Wagga Base Hospital.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Lindel Carey said the patient is in a serious condition.
"Paramedics arrived to find a motorcycle rider who'd come off his bike, sustaining serious injuries, especially to his left leg," Inspector Carey said.
"Paramedics acted quickly, applying a tourniquet to the leg to control the bleeding.
"The patient also sustained injuries to his chest while he had some minor cuts and bruises to his head.
"I'd like to thank all of the crews who attended, working well together to ensure the best possible outcome for this patient."
