TEMORA has lost one of it's great servants with the passing of Allan 'Lofty' Block.
Block passed away last week, aged 82, in Laurieton.
'Lofty' as he was known, was a premiership player, past president and life member of Temora Kangaroos.
He served the club as president from 1985-87 after a distinguished career, where he was a Farrer League representative.
He is one of the club's youngest debutants, making his senior debut as a 16-year-old in 1956.
Block also coached the club's reserve grade team for a couple of years at the end of his career.
He also had a couple of seasons at Marrar as senior coach.
Block was also a talented fast bowler and represented Temora in O'Farrell Cup for a number of years.
Block's son Michael said he was particularly proud of his grandsons Brad Moye, Jackson Moye and Rory Block who had won Farrer League premierships at Temora and Marrar.
"He was particularly proud of his grandsons when they won premierships," Michael said.
Block is survived by his wife Anne, his children, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Laurieton on Friday but a memorial service will be held at the Temora Ex-Services Club the following Friday, March 17, at 2pm.
