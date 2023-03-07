New funding obtained by Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA) will open up new possibilities for the for creative industries at Wagga Ambulance Station.
Wagga's historic ambulance station has been the subject of community controversy since it was purchased by council in 2022 for $610,000.
The 1920s red brick station was originally funded by the community, and gifted to the state government according to former mayor Greg Conkey - a long term advocate for the purchase.
"Now, instead of just gifting it back, the government made Wagga City Council pay over $600,000 - it's morally wrong," Mr Conkey told The Daily Advertiser.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In June 2022, Council demanded an explanation from the state government as to why the station could not be sold for a token $1 fee, similar to public asset sales recently seen in other NSW regional centres.
This began a public stoush between council and members of the state government, most recently resulting in mayor Dallas Tout demanding an apology from local MLC Wes Fang, after he accused the council of being "childish", and "almost deliberately misleading the Wagga population" over discussions with the state government around the purchase.
In February 2023, ERA received $813,000 to turn the historic Wagga Ambulance station into a new creative industries hub. The current development plans for "The Ambo" include low cost freelancer suites for local creatives, a high quality exhibition space, and a purpose designed collaboration and broadcast suite.
The new $62,500 grant announced by ERA today will fund a local business case study, to generate detailed research about competitive advantages for creative workers in the Eastern Riverina, and how funding could be targeted to unlock the potential of local creatives.
As of this year, the site has been empty for five years; it's sprawling design making it almost ideal for a collaborative and creative work environment.
ERA executive director Tim Kurylowicz says he is "chuffed" to receive the additional research funding.
"My hope is that we can come up with something practical that could double the number of creative sector jobs in the region," Mr Kurylowicz said.
"It will help us get a sense of what practical things we can do now, as well as what we need to seek additional funding.
"It'll be done rigorously, by someone with industry experience from the outside who can tell me what's really going on. I can wax lyrical about how I believe in local creatives, but I want someone who can tell me by what the actual opportunities are."
Funding is not the only challenge to local creatives finding a sustainable career, according to Mr Kurylowicz. Culture also plays an important role in the way creative careers are supported by community and business.
The role cultural cringe plays in depressing Australia's arts economy has been emphasised by academics and advocacy groups alike. Studies by peak body the Australia Council have shown creative workers often feel alienated and disrespected for their work, resulting in many stopping their artistic practice to pursue a more profitable, and more respected profession.
Mr Kurylowicz said it was important to dignify the work that artists do to make it a viable career path in the Riverina
"This is a creative workspace, so I think that is an important thing to get across. That this is a place where artists come to work ... and hopefully, market and sell their work at an appropriate price," he said.
"There are already creative companies here that tell me they can better service their clients in Sydney and Melbourne from here than they could in the city.
"We could set ourselves apart from other country towns by making sure Netflix dollars are coming in, not just going out."
While the most immediate plans involve renovating, and getting creative workers into small, month-to-month office suits, ERA plan to replace the roller doors on the front of the building with glass; not only to provide much needed light in the future gallery space, but to emphasise that this building is a community space, that belongs to the community.
"I just think it's really important that people can see in, and feel welcomed by the space," Mr Kurylowicz said.
Upstairs, ERA plan to install a multi-purpose streaming studio, complete with backdrops, lights, and sound treatment.
"It won't be Fox Studios, but it'll be a solidly mid-tier professional space, appropriate for filming, streaming, conferences and collaboration," he said.
Expressions of interest for ERA's creative office suits can now be submitted online.
The Regional NSW - Business Case and Strategy Development Fund is part of the $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund and will help create a pipeline of investment-ready projects for future funding opportunities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.