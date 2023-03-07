Just four weeks out from the Australian Age Championships, nerves are starting to build for Wagga's best young swimmers.
Wagga Swim Club athletes are increasing their training schedules ahead of the event which will feature the best swimmers from across the country.
Addison Pope is among the swimmers who will represent Wagga at the championships.
Just three years into her swimming career, Pope is excited to compete in the 100m breaststroke.
Still working on her form, Pope is hoping to qualify also in the 50m and 200m events.
Pope qualified based on a short course time based on her races in winter 2022, and found out she qualified before the new year.
"I definitely got a bit teary, mum and I were just really happy, it's a big thing, it's all of Australia, it's massive," she said.
"It's a huge thing and I don't want to mess it up, but you never really know what's going to happen on the day."
As nerves continue to grow, Pope said she's excited to see where she stacks up against swimmers from across Australia, and not just those in NSW.
Year 10 student Georgie Donelan has qualified for the national event for the first time and is feeling nervous for the trip up to Queensland.
After watching her twin sister, Chloe, compete three times in the event, she's pleased to finally have her shot.
"I had a spinal fusion a few years ago and that was a really long recovery, they said I probably wouldn't be able to swim the fly again but here I am," she said.
In a family affair the twins will be joined by their younger sister Abbie who has also qualified to swim.
Meanwhile 19-year-old Cade Knight will head to the Gold Coast a little later for the open championships.
In just his second opens nationals, Knight is yet to decide which of the nine events he qualified for he will compete in.
"I definitely won't be swimming in all of them, it's only four days, so we're still nailing down what exactly but we think I'll only do four," Knight said.
The step up from junior to open competition is steep and heading to the event this year he's pleased to have familiarised himself with it last year.
"It's a big difference, having all the Olympians and a lot of big names there," he said.
"It's a lot more of a serious environment, in age everyone is there for the same reason but in Open, everyone is there to qualify for the Australian team so it's very serious."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
