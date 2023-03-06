THE Rock-Yerong Creek justified the early hype surrounding them with a pre-season trial win over Narrandera.
The Magpies held on for a one-point win over the Eagles in hot conditions at Narrandera Sportsground last Saturday, 8.12 (60) to 9.5 (59).
The game was played over five 15 minute periods with the visitors dominating the middle three.
Narrandera started strongly against the breeze to open an early two-goal lead and then finished strongly to almost pinch the win late.
New Narrandera recruit Jack Powell shone, alongside assistant coach Luke McKay, who was a standout.
New TRYC midfielder Don Roberts also showed he will be a big addition for the Magpies with a classy display in the trial.
Magpies co-captain Cooper Diessel and key forward James Roberts were others to standout in the trial.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said it was a good first hit-out for the Magpies.
"Just to get an early run and a few combinations going was good," Russell said.
"We've signed a few new faces so that was probably the goal of the day, in that sense. To get through injury free in a trial is another tick.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"We had passages of play that were really great. What we'd been working on at training we were able to implement at times and obviously knowing that it was fairly early in the season and we were a bit rusty and scratchy so they were positive.
"We probably didn't defend well early and that's more of an intent thing early in the season but we were able to tidy that up as well.
"There were positives we'd take out but definitely still a lot of things we need to fine tune."
Both teams had some notable players missing.
Liam Lupton and Matt Parks were late withdrawals for TRYC, while Todd Hannam and Mitch Stephenson missed due to cricket commitments.
Gerald Clear Medallist, Riley Budd, was also unavailable.
The Magpies will get another test against Riverina League opposition on March 18 when they take on Wagga Tigers at Victoria Park.
They will finalise their preparation for the season with a third hit-out against Howlong on April 1, before having their first game against Temora a fortnight later.
