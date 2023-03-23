The Daily Advertiser
What's on in Wagga for March 25-26

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
The ribbon is cut for last year's Wagga Melanoma March (above). This year's event is at Lake Albert on Sunday.

FRIDAY

  • Spaul Street, Wagga RSL lounge, 7pm
  • Tash Higginson, Wagga RSL deck, 7pm

SATURDAY

  • Take It Easy, Wagga RSL sports bar

Election Day has arrived, so don't forget to vote. If you haven't pre-polled, voting centres will be open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday. Your nearest school or community hall is your best bet. Many locations will have democracy sausages or cakes and slices up for grabs.

