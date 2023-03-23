Election Day has arrived, so don't forget to vote. If you haven't pre-polled, voting centres will be open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday. Your nearest school or community hall is your best bet. Many locations will have democracy sausages or cakes and slices up for grabs.
Take a day out for some belly laughs and great local wine and grub at Griffith's Grapes of Mirth. There's a huge line-up of Australian comedians, including Tommy Little, Heath Franklin's Chopper, Joel Creasey, Jordan Barr, Brett Blake, Merrick Watts, Alex Ward. DJ tunes to follow the show, which is an 18+ event at the De Bortoli Wines cellar door at Bilbul. Buses will run from Ted Scobie Oval at 11.15am, stopping at the visitors centre on the way. Day starts at noon. Tickets available through Moshtix.
Wagga's Food and Wine Festival returns to the city's Victory Memorial Gardens. As well as some of the best vino and nosh the region has to offer, there will be entertainment all day for the thousands who make their way to the festival. Tickets are $25 through Eventbrite or at the gate.
Hay hosts Kasey Chambers for Tunes on the Green at the golf club on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River. Buses will run, there will be a bar and food vans and stacks of space for your chair or picnic rugs. Tickets from $30 through visithay.com.au.
Cootamundra's main street comes alive for Festival of Lights from 6pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Pomingalarna Reserve, through the Bagley Drive access, for the hill scurry. Check out the group's Facebook page.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for details.
Wagga's Melanoma March begins at 9am at Apex Park. The Melanoma Institute Australia is hoping to raise $1 million hosting hundreds of marches across the country. To register for the Wagga event, visit wagga.melanomamarch.org.au
The West Wyalong Gold Triathlon takes off from Holland Park Pool, with categories for kids run swim run, and junior, enticer and sprint triathlon.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
