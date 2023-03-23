Take a day out for some belly laughs and great local wine and grub at Griffith's Grapes of Mirth. There's a huge line-up of Australian comedians, including Tommy Little, Heath Franklin's Chopper, Joel Creasey, Jordan Barr, Brett Blake, Merrick Watts, Alex Ward. DJ tunes to follow the show, which is an 18+ event at the De Bortoli Wines cellar door at Bilbul. Buses will run from Ted Scobie Oval at 11.15am, stopping at the visitors centre on the way. Day starts at noon. Tickets available through Moshtix.