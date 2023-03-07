The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Iranian community remember Mahsa Amini on International Women's Day

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Wagga GP Dr Shabnam Azarm alongside husband Hossein Jafari. The pair long for freedom in Iran and believe the female-led revolution is near.

Forough Ataollahi gets tense when she sees the police.

