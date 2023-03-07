Forough Ataollahi gets tense when she sees the police.
She can't help it, even after eight years in Australia the sight of their cars or passing them on the street makes her nervous and it doesn't matter that deep down she knows she's safe, her trauma runs deep.
Growing up in Iran, the police were not there to protect and serve the community, but as a woman they were there to police her body and harassment was a constant.
"When I see police, a police car, I'm just scared. I panic," she said.
"You see police as something to protect you. I see a police as someone to just attack me."
"Imagine everything related to government we experience back in Iran is the same, the same stress, the same panic. But as women, it is double."
Since the 1979 revolution many Iranians have lived under the yoke of a theocracy, but the regime has been rocked by six months of intense protests in the wake of the murder of 22-year old Mahsa Amini.
Police accused the young woman of wearing her hijab too loosely and arrested her - three days later she slipped into a coma and died.
Advocates have accused the morality police of beating Mahsa in custody.
Wagga GP Shabnam Azarm said this could have happened to any Iranian woman.
She remembers being accosted by police one day in Tehran when she walked with male family members, they wanted to know what their relationship was - prove you are family members, they told her.
Or when she was treating up to 70 patients a day under their watchful gaze. As she adjusted her stethoscope her hair would fall from her hijab ever so slightly and they would chide her repeatedly. Harassment was a daily occurance.
"Mahsa was one ordinary girl ... She doesn't have anything that she has done as an activist against the government," she said.
"There is one thing people are chanting in the street: 'if you stay silent, the next Mahsa is you."
"We all have post traumatic stress disorder, police for us is a trigger."
Forough and Shabnam - both now living in Wagga - were "devastated" by Mahsa's murder, but not surprised, and say the people in their homeland have had enough.
"I think people have been through all of these hardships and lack of freedom, everything for 40 years," said Dr Ataollahi.
"For me [Mahsa's death] wasn't a shock. But I got to the point that enough is enough. I think people got to the same point."
"We went through all of these things and stay quiet, we want to raise our voice. Because people don't have anything to lose, they don't have any freedom.
"We feel that we can't tolerate this anymore."
It will have been 176 days since Mahsa's death by the time of International Women's Day on March 8 and the protests since then have been largely female led.
The movement has been named 'Woman. Life. Freedom" and it's not the first time women have led the charge.
In the weeks after the '79 Iranian Revolution, on March 8, it was women who led the protests against the regime and against proposed Hijab mandates, but they failed because they didn't have the backing of their male counterparts, according to Dr Azarm's husband Hossein Jafari.
He said the regime cemented power in the 70s by enforcing an "apartheid" between men and women, with oppression groups enshrined in their constitution.
But women removing the hijab in protest is their "Berlin Wall" moment, and men now joining their fight is the way this regime will fall, he said.
It's hard for the Iranian community in Wagga to watch on as their country bleeds, they say, but they believe revolution is soon to come.
They risk their own safety by speaking out, even thousands of miles away. But for the Iranian people to gain their freedom they need the help of the international community.
Worldwide solidarity protests have helped, but they would like to see government sanctions and diplomatic relations cut with the regime.
"These small things will bring this government down, and we are sure, we are certain, about this. This will happen now in Iran," Mr Jafari said.
"The question is not when it will happen. it's just a matter of time."
The Wagga Iranian community plans to hold a candlelight vigil for the movement at the end of March.
