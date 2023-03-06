There was no sweet revenge for Mater Dei Catholic College on Monday night as they went down once again to Kildare Catholic College in a grand final rematch during round one of the Hardy Shield.
Kildare came out firing with an early try and kept Mater Dei scoreless during their 26-4 win at Parramore Park.
Captain Brayden O'Reilly said he was pleased with how his side maintained their game plan.
"The boys just came out to play simple footy and keep the ball in our hands to get as many tries as we could," O'Reilly said.
"I think we executed that pretty well, everyone played their role and kept it simple."
With crowds from the first game sticking around and new spectators arriving, there was good support for both sides during the game.
Now in his second, and final, Hardy Shield campaign, O'Reilly is pleased with the makeup of his side, and was proud to be selected as captain.
"Last year was my first year, it's good to be back again," he said.
O'Reilly said the side has a good mix of students from year 10 to 12, with a slight swing towards the older age group.
"It's good to have the experience in there, but it's nice too to give some of the younger blokes a run," he said.
The year 12 student said he was pleased to take on the leadership role and is looking forward to playing Kooringal High School next week.
"Kooringal is our key match up that we're looking forward to. They looked pretty strong, they've got some big players, it'll be good if we can shut them down," O'Reilly said.
Despite earning themselves a 22-4 win over Wagga High School however, Kooringal captain Noah Killeen knows his side can do better.
"It was a pretty scrappy game to be honest," Killeen said. "It wasn't our best performance but we ended up getting the job done which is what we wanted."
With hopes to bring the shield back to his school after being part of the side that won the Shield back-to-back.
"Hopefully we can bring it back to its home, we won two years in a row, and I was lucky enough to be part of that team so I'd like to do it again," Killeen said.
With plenty to work on over their next training sessions, Killeen is confident the side has brushed off any dust.
This year the Hardy Shield has dropped to just four teams. Mt Austin High School were a late withdrawl from the 2022 competition and are missing once again, meanwhile The Rivierina Anglican College, who did play last year, are not in the 2023 fixture.
Kooringal High School 22 (A Murdoch, B Price, N Killeen, T Bryne tries; S Rodet 3 goals) d Wagga High School 4 (T Koga try) at Parramore Park.
Kildare Catholic College 26 (M Murphy, B O'Reilly, J Bevan, J Clarke, M Charles, D Ayedero tries; T Neason goal) d Mater Dei Catholic College 4 (B Speers try) at Parramore Park.
