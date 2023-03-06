The Daily Advertiser

RFS crews kept busy across parts of the Riverina as autumn kicks off to a fiery start

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grass fire burns right beside the Cootamundra township on Monday afternoon. Picture courtesy RFS

Residents of a Riverina community are breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters contained a blaze on the edge of their town on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.