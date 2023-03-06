Residents of a Riverina community are breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters contained a blaze on the edge of their town on Monday.
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Rinkin Street, Cootamundra about 12.40pm on Monday afternoon.
RFS southwest zone district manager Andrew Dillon said 10 RFS tankers attended the scene and together with the support of Fire & Rescue, a grader and aircraft, crews managed to contain the fire within one and a half hours.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The fire burnt out approximately 80 hectares of grassland to the town's east.
"It was a great response from all crews," Mr Dillon said.
He said the fire was "very close" to the town, but fortunately no properties came under threat and no evacuations were required.
"The fire was heading in an easterly direction away from the town," Mr Dillon said.
Mr Dillon said the cause of the fire is being investigated but that it is not being treated as suspicious.
Meanwhile, a fire has broken out on Dunns Road at Ellerslie about 15 kilometres east of Tarcutta on Sunday afternoon.
Riverina Highlands district RFS manager Jon Gregory said the fire was sparked by a lightning strike and was detected soon after at about 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.
"There was a thunderstorm that went through from Wagga towards Tumut," Mr Gregory said.
He said two brigades attended the blaze, accompanied by a Forest Corp helicopter and Hume Forest firefighting crews.
Mr Gregory said the blaze was contained to one hectare.
"Even though it sounds like a small area, in that part of the region it is very steep inaccessible country," he said.
"It took us about an hour and a half to [bring it under control]."
Mr Gregory said the fire occurred on land burnt out in the enormous Dunns Road fire which threatened townships across the region during the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/2020.
He said infrastructure installed to detect fires helped crews to pick up the blaze early.
"The fire was picked up a matter of minutes after the lightning strike," he said.
"There's been a lot of good technology installed around the place since [the Dunn's Road Fire of 2019/2020]."
With total fire bans issued for parts of the region and other parts of the region on high alert, RFS crews are taking no chances.
Mr Gregory said the RFS had aircraft up on Monday afternoon looking for "ignitions."
"Sometimes lighting strikes don't come up straight away," he said.
He said crews picked up "hotspots" with heat detection equipment and also with the aid of observers in the aircraft.
Shortly after that, firefighters got word another blaze had broken out at nearby Umbango, about 10 kilometres southeast of Tarcutta.
Riverina district RFS manager Scott Conlan said crews were called to the scene about 6.30pm on Sunday to the five hectare blaze, also sparked by lightning in rugged terrain.
Mr Conlan said seven RFS trucks attended with about 30 personnel on the ground.
They were assisted by a helicopter provided by the Forest Corp.
"Crews remained on scene overnight and were back there on Monday patrolling the fire," he said.
In other news, firefighters are investigating a grassfire that broke out between Bomen and Harefield on Saturday, forcing the Southern Rail Line to close for the second time in as many days.
Last Friday, the line was forced to close after three fires broke out along the railway line and Olympic Highway north and south of Bethungra.
Mr Conlan said firefighters burnt a couple of hectares and forced the closure of the rail line for about 20 minutes.
"We asked the line be closed so our firefighters could operate safely in that environment," he said.
"That fire is still under investigation, but it's suspected it came from the rail corridor."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.