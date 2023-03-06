The Daily Advertiser

Former Albury priest Father Brendan Lee damns The Project's Jesus joke

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
March 6 2023 - 10:00pm
Father Brendan Lee, pictured during his time in Lavington, has spoken out publicly against a television joke, even while acknowledging this could spread the offence more widely. "Are sometimes these things best left unsaid? But I felt that because that was blasphemy, it needed to be addressed," he says. Picture by James Wiltshire

A former Border priest says public blasphemy like the joke about Jesus Christ on commercial television simply has to be challenged.

