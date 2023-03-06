A former Border priest says public blasphemy like the joke about Jesus Christ on commercial television simply has to be challenged.
Father Brendan Lee used the homily during his Sunday service to criticise The Project, the Channel 10 panel show that broadcast a suggestive joke from comedian Reuben Kaye related to Jesus on the cross.
Father Lee, now the moderator of Hornsby Cathedral Parish, worked in Albury for about 15 years before moving to Sydney 18 months ago and also wrote a regular column for The Border Mail.
The Catholic priest said he learned of last week's joke through media reports and decided to address the issue in a public sphere himself.
"Blasphemy's like a direct attack against God so you really shouldn't be backward in coming forward with that because it just offends people so much," he told The Border Mail on Monday, March 6.
"You let a lot of things slide because you have to in a pluralistic society but blasphemy contradicts everything that the narrative is against.
"We're supposed to be against hate speech, we're supposed to be against bigotry and we've all got a lot to learn from each other but it just sounds disingenuous when people say those things."
In other news
The Project the following night aired an apology from hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris about the joke.
"Live TV is unpredictable," Harris said as part of the apology.
"And when this happened in the last few moments of the show, it took us all by surprise, there wasn't a lot of time to react in a considered way."
Aly said: "We weren't expecting a comment like that to be made and we acknowledge the offence it caused. We are sorry."
Father Lee said Channel 10 should have expected something "a bit edgy" from Kaye, who has reportedly made this joke previously.
"It's hard to know the sincerity of an apology, so, as they have apologised, I think we should accept it," he said.
The priest agreed his homily, which has gained media attention itself, could be seen as giving too much attention to the original joke.
"But some things in life, they're so serious they have to be addressed because if you just leave it long enough it just ends up getting worse," he said.
"For us as Christians, we believe that Jesus is not just a good bloke or a good example, but the son of God, so that changes everything, we hang on every word he says, we love him, we adore him, so when someone attacks Jesus, it's like someone attacking your mother."
The people in his congregation seemed satisfied with his words and since the news spread wider "I've received a very positive response to what's happened".
"Christians need to do what is right to try and protect their religion or it will be taken away from them," Father Lee said.
"I think that's what is happening, slowly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.