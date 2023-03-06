WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly is keen to raise the bar for speed machine Lipstick Swing after a first-up victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
The four-year-old took her record to four wins from seven starts with another all-the-way effort in the Henry Keough Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
It was the first leg of a race-to-race double for the Donnelly stable as Cliff House ($4.60) also returned a winner, producing a devastating turn of foot to win the Richard Bull Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Albury apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl rated Lipstick Swing ($4.40) to perfection in front as she combined with the mare for their second win together.
Donnelly was full of praise for both horse and jockey afterwards.
"These fast horses, if they're left alone, they're hard to run down," Donnelly told Sky Racing.
"Fiona rode her absolutely perfectly. I said to her, you just make sure you lead clearly so no one is even going to try to bother you. Even though she had the 63 (kilograms), less two, she wasn't stopping."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Donnelly is now toying with a tilt at the $80,000 Flat Knacker (900m) on Albury Gold Cup day later this month or another short course option at Wellington shortly afterwards.
"We've got two options after today, we could run her in the Flat Knacker, which she would come in on the minimum but I don't really want to take on Sparring," he said.
"But if she drew well and he drew poorly, we could go there.
"Two days later there's a 900 at Wellington worth about $40,000. It's a (benchmark) 66 and she's a 66 now and I'm tipping she'll get four or five points for that so she's going to carry a similar weight to today, plus it's a four hour trip and she doesn't handle the heat well so hopefully it's cooler by then.
"They're our two options and I actually just said to Tony (Barton) then, I'll actually look for a race in town for her, 1000 would be ideal but there's an 1100 around Canterbury that's a while away but she does go well fresh so we might wait for that too."
Cliff House improved his record to two wins and three minor placings from five starts when he stormed home from last to take out his first-up assignment.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Wagga jockey Danny Beasley, who was also successful on Lonhro Lily ($8.50) for John Nisbet and Ron Weston earlier in the day.
Donnelly believes Cliff House is a nice horse in the making.
"When the penny drops with him, I think he's going to be a nice horse," he said.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin was also successful on Monday as Fighting Zed ($3.30) broke through for his maiden victory at start number two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.