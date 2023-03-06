A man has escaped serious injury after a forklift hit a powerline at a worksite in Bomen on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Teys Wagga Abattoir on Bomen Road shortly after 2pm on Monday following reports a forklift had hit a powerline, causing some of the wires to fall.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics attended the scene where they assessed a man in his 40s.
The spokesperson said the man, who was believed to have been driving the forklift, had not been injured in the incident and did not require treatment.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were also called to assist with the incident.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said upon arrival officers closed Bomen Road temporarily.
"A forklift reversed into a power pole causing one of the wires to come down over the back of the vehicle," the spokesperson said.
The road was reopened a short time later to motorists as crews remained on site.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander crews weren't able to assist until the powerlines were deactivated which took some time.
"Its my understanding the driver couldn't exit the vehicle until the power was cut off by the energy authority," Superintendent Alexander said.
Superintendent Alexander said residents should be mindful that if they ever see a powerline over their car, they should remain in the vehicle and dial triple zero immediately.
Essential Energy is working to restore power to eight customers located along Bomen Road who were left without power due to the incident.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
