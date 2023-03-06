A lack of funding for domestic and family violence programs was the recurring theme at a recent round table held in Wagga for organisations who work with men to end family violence.
No to Violence, a peak body that works directly with men who use family violence, brought together a group of representatives from the local sector with candidates for the forthcoming state election to let them know the issues that make their work harder.
Funding for programs that help educate men and protect women and families from violence was top of the list for attendees.
The limitations of temporary accommodation for women escaping domestic violence was another big issue, as a lack of housing across the region means women often have nowhere to go after their short term stay.
NTV Chief executive Jacqui Watt said government funding for interventions aimed at men has "never kept pace with the demand" in NSW and it's a "shocking situation" that places like Wagga currently have no Men's Behaviour Change programs.
"If we don't stop the source of the violence we're never going to change the problem," she said.
"There needs to be accessible services in every part of the state ... the truth is at the moment the sector is completely underfunded."
Incumbent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr attended alongside Labor Candidate Keryn Foley and Greens hopeful Ray Goodlass and they were in agreement that more needs to be done to help tackle domestic and family violence before it starts.
Dr McGirr said the current government has made progress in the area of domestic violence, especially with the funding for the advocacy service in Wagga and with the recent implementation of the coercive control bill, but more can be done.
"The government has done a lot, in the term of the parliament it has been a real focus ... but I don't think we've done enough," he said.
Mr Goodlass told the roundtable that family violence is at "crisis levels" across the country and the Greens are committed to ending "gendered violence" in all of its forms.
The Greens want to see an increase in funding for frontline domestic violence services as well as for women engaging in the justice system due to domestic violence.
Ms Foley said more needs to be done to fund family support and education programs.
"We need to look at early education ... and early intervention programs that already exist but need funding, like Love Bites program, community awareness, support for victims, for survivors and supporting people who are using violence, to stop," Ms Foley said.
All of the candidates announced for the state election were invited to the event.
Call the NTV Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 if you would like help with male behavioural and relationship concerns.
