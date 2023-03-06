A chance connection to premier league club South Coast Blaze has helped Rob Vergano develop a one-of-a-kind development program for Junee netballers.
The Junee Extra Training Unit, affectionately known as JETU has opened opportunities to athletes aged 14 and over to access netball experts without representative selection.
After asking a friend to help with Cootamundra representative selections in 2022, Vergano was shocked when Blaze head coach Marji Parr attended the selection trials.
"She's just embraced us, she came down and stayed with us for the weekend and did the trials, and we maintained that relationship throughout the year and they maintained their interest in Coota and Junee netball," Vergano said.
When it became clear Cootamundra Netball Association would be unable to field representative teams in 2023, Vergano didn't want local players to miss out.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's just about giving these kids that opportunity, it's not a one way road, there's so many pathways you can take through Netball NSW to get to where you want to be," he said.
Feeling that country netballers were missing out on key opportunities, Vergano said the program is another opportunity for those players who might have missed out on representative selection.
"We just want the talent to keep going," he said.
"Basically it's offering those extra trainings they would have got if they were playing rep, and it's offering them regional carnivals too.
"We ended up reaching out to the coaching assistant Sean Murray-Smith, he runs the strength and conditioning program at Blaze, and went from there"
A 6:30am start didn't scare off the playing group, who eagerly spent two hours with Murray-Smith undertaking fitness testing.
"He's drawn up player metrics and strength and conditioning and a speed and conditioning program for testing," Vergano said.
"So here's these girls from Junee and all of a sudden they've had this opportunity to train under someone with the second highest coaching level in the country."
With big plans to continue developing the program to ensure local talents get the chance to be the best netballers they want to be, Vergano said there's plenty more to come.
The program currently supports players from Junee, Cootamundra, Wagga Wagga, and Coolamon.
Vergano said the uptake and enthusiasm from the athletes has been second to none, with the girls grasping at every opportunity presented to them.
On top of regular training and tournaments, the JETU players will be travelling to Fiji in September to play in a local tournament.
A passion project for Vergano, he said he's keen to provide JETU players with every opportunity he can.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.