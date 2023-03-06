The Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler has sunk less than a year after moving to its new home in the Thomson River at Longreach, Queensland.
It's believed the incident took place at around 7am on Monday.
It's reported that police officers are on the scene investigating the incident.
In June last year, Outback Pioneers undertook the largest overland marine transport operation ever seen in Australia, moving the 98-year-old Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler through three states, from Echuca in Victoria to Longreach.
Outback Pioneers founder and director Richard Kinnon said the Longreach tourism group was in shock at the news.
"The show must go on," he said.
"We will do whatever is necessary to ensure our guests still have a fantastic cruise experience in Longreach.
"This is a setback but not the end of the story."
Outback Pioneers received the news from the police early on Monday morning that its paddlewheeler had sunk.
The restored boat was moored awaiting the start of the tourism season at the end of the month.
Outback Pioneers said it does not have any further information at the moment and the police were investigating.
"This is a huge blow for Outback Pioneers but we hope that there will be a way to retrieve and restore this precious heritage boat by early in the season," a statement read.
The company will be in touch with people who are already booked for the Starlight's Cruise Experience and Outback Pioneers holidays.
It says its other boats, the Thomson Belle paddlewheeler and the Thomson Princess riverboat, will still be available for the sunset cruise in the meantime.
The Pride of the Murray made news around the country last year when Richard Kinnon had her transported on an incredible overland journey from Echuca in Victoria in order to save and preserve her.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
