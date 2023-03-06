The Daily Advertiser

Paddlewheeler Pride of the Murray has sunk in Thomson River at Longreach

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
The Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler has sunk less than a year after moving to its new home in the Thomson River at Longreach, Queensland.

