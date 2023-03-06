The Daily Advertiser

Naranderra signs Litchfield as 2023 A grade playing-coach

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera's 2022 A grade side secured the club's first top level win since 2019. Picture by Narrandera FNC

Narrandera has re-signed their 2021 A grade coach Lucy Litchfield for the 2023 season after her return to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.