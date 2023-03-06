Narrandera has re-signed their 2021 A grade coach Lucy Litchfield for the 2023 season after her return to town.
Litchfield has a plethora of coaching experience at both the junior and senior level and is excited to rejoin the club.
With more than 50 players present at the club's netball trials, Litchfield is confident in the size and skill of her squad.
"Our A grade squad has 23 girls, in the past couple of years we've struggled with numbers to field a team in both grades, so it'll be nice to have some subs and some leeway," Litchfield said.
With just one win on the board in 2022, Litchfield said the club is a few years off a premiership but she's optimistic for improvement this year.
"Getting a couple of wins under out belt would be nice, it's been a rough couple of years but this year we've got heaps of numbers which is awesome to see," she said.
The club has an influx of junior players coming through the senior sides this year and Litchfield is excited to give them a good run.
Planning on taking the court as a playing-coach, Litchfield said playing allows her to get to know her players better.
"You get to know the girls on a personal level, it's easier to know what's going on on the court," she said.
"You can get told what you need to do but unless you're really out there you can't really take it on board, being out there you can really see what needs to happen.
"I play in the centre court, so I'm pretty much in it all the time and can see what's happening."
Across the Eagles other grades, 2022 under 17s coaches Amber Golsby and Lauren Pryde have stepped into the A reserve and B grade coaching roles respectively.
Alana Harrison will lead the C grade, and year 12 student Marnie Grintell will step into the Eagles under 17s coaching role.
Naranderra will host Collingullie-Glenfield Park in their season opener on April 15.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
