The Daily Advertiser

Wagga runners James Boetto and Hugo Currie complete endurance challenge for charity

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Boetto and Hugo Currie cross the finish line at the end of the 4x4x48 challenge. Picture by Les Smith

Two Wagga mates have battled the heat, lack of sleep and their own demons as they pushed themselves through a hellish challenge in the name of mental health awareness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.