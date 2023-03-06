Two Wagga mates have battled the heat, lack of sleep and their own demons as they pushed themselves through a hellish challenge in the name of mental health awareness.
Former TRAC students James Boetto and Hugo Currie committed to running 78km in a 4x4x48 challenge at the weekend after being inspired by seeing its creator, David Goggins, and beloved charity running sensation Nedd Brockmann at a Melbourne convention.
Popularised by the American athlete and former Navy SEAL, the ultra-endurance challenge involving running or walking four miles - 6.4km - every four hours for 48 hours.
The two runners were able to cross the finish line around 4.30pm at the Wagga Boat Club after two days of punishing their bodies and minds to raise money for mental health charity SANE.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An exhausted sounding Hugo Currie described the weekend as a "roller coaster of emotions".
"Physically, I ended up better than I expected, but mentally, it was a bit more of a journey than I was expecting," he said.
"We learned pretty quickly we couldn't eat at night - it just wasn't sitting well, wasn't able to go down
"I'd lost about three-and-a-half kilos by the end, and I think James was about the same."
One of the biggest challenges was mental exhaustion.
Mr Currie said he slept four or five hours throughout the entire event in 30 to 45-minute intervals preventing him from fully recovering either physically or mentally, but having a mate by his side made the experience more manageable.
"The midnight and 4am runs were insanely difficulty - especially on the second night," he said.
"A lot of people do it alone, but having James there made such a difference. We pushed off each other, and helped each other out.
"We kept pretty close during the event, and were really aware of each other's states the whole time."
Although this was their first endurance event, they say it won't be their last.
After taking a few weeks to recover, they are considering training for an iron man event, as well as a repeat performance of the 4x4x48 next year.
The perambulatory pair had raised over $3200 on Monday, and are still accepting donations towards their fundraising goal of $5000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.