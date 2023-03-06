A new pilot program trialling a Wagga dentist's one-of-a-kind equipment could get rolled out across all TAFE NSW campuses in the new year.
On Monday Wagga dentist Dr Mark Wotherspoon provided a demonstration to Wagga TAFE aged care and nursing students on how to properly clean teeth and dentures using his equipment.
Dr Wotherspoon's hi-tech device attaches to a mobile phone camera and is able to capture vision which an aged care worker would then send on to a dentist to see if treatment is necessary.
He also invented a mannequin named Gordon to help provide students with a more hands-on learning experience.
TAFE NSW head teacher for aged care Riverina Kellie Harmer said the pilot program provides knowledge and skills which will be crucial in creating a better future.
"Aged care historically has low staff numbers, so things like oral hygiene can get missed, so making students more aware of oral hygiene is really important, so we're teaching them to go out and identify issues before they become too big," she said.
Dr Wotherspoon said focusing on our elderly is an appropriate place to start as the demand for that aged bracket is the highest- partially due to the lack of saliva elderly residents produce, causing more build-up of plaque.
"Nine out of 10 people I was seeing were struggling to clean their dentures at home, so that was the inspiration behind creating the technology," he said.
"Oral care is extremely important, the mouth is the gateway to our lungs and digestive systems and germs on mouth guards, dentures and other appliances will end up in your lungs.
"When a person's immune system is reduced and they're struggling to clean their mouths properly, the ramifications can be significant and can even kill you."
For students like first-year nursing student Saskia Hall the more hands-on the learning experience is, the better, which is why she thoroughly enjoyed the demonstration.
"[We learnt] quite a lot, I'm definitely a practical girl," she said.
Miss Hall was in year 10 when she fell in love with the idea of becoming a paediatric nurse, a dream inspired by her own Journey having had a short stay in the paediatric ward.
While Miss Hall isn't able to jump straight into the paediatric side of nursing, she has found joy in learning about all of the other sectors, including aged care.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
