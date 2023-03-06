The Daily Advertiser

TAFE NSW students trial Wagga dentist Dr Mark Wotherspoon's new equipment

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:16am, first published March 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Wagga first year nursing student Saskia Hall with Dr Mark Wotherspoon's mannequin Gordon. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A new pilot program trialling a Wagga dentist's one-of-a-kind equipment could get rolled out across all TAFE NSW campuses in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.