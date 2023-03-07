Letters: Just trust Labor on super, the Voice to Parliament? No thanks

So, Albo and his crew are going to change the superannuation laws.
I believe that will be only the start of what taxation laws they want to change. Even though before the election, they said they would not be changing them.
Now they want me - us - to trust them and vote yes, but they won't tell us what yes will actually mean.
One hundred and sixty pages written (by people who have been advising the governments for years on how to help Aboriginal people and, quite frankly, are failing) about what it could mean and who will be in charge of the yeses? The same bureaucrats.
Good job if you can get it. In summing up, it's the constitution, it's Mabo, it's justice, it's law, it's the vibe and aah no that's it, it's the vibe. (Thanks Dennis Denuto.)
I think we should vote no. It would be funny if it wasn't true.
The number of lives lost from road accidents are well documented. In contrast, however, the extensive detrimental health impacts of vehicle pollution have only just been uncovered.
Researchers from the University of Melbourne suggest that air pollution from Australia's vehicle emissions cause up to 11,000 premature adult deaths, 18,000 cardiovascular and respiratory hospitalisations, and 66,000 active asthma cases per year. These are shocking statistics.
Fossil-fuelled road transport also accounts for 16 per cent of Australia's total greenhouse gas emissions.
It's high time our government legislated tighter vehicle and fuel standards to reduce these emissions. Australians also need public awareness campaigns and government implemented strategies that roll out user-friendly active, public, and clean electric transportation options.
Our environment and our health both depend upon a rapid shift from pollution to solution.
The changes to super are required and correction is a must. It was never set up for the wealthy to cash in on it. It was so average workers could have a good old age.
The outrage and reaction by very wealthy people reminds of the outrage when fringe benefits tax was corrected and the tax deductible junkets were trimmed.
It is time to go further and adjust negative gearing where many houses are owned and a tax lurk as well by the same who whinge about super changes over millions of dollars.
It's good government when policy is the right thing even if unpopular with some who are self-only thinkers.
It is time to go further and ease the burden and cost of the aged pension and have the multi-million dollar home part of the asset test.
