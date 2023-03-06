RISING star Kelsey Bennett says a win at Wagga Country Club will help fund her European venture later in the year.
Bennett is one of the game's up-and-coming stars and will be one of the main attractions at this week's inaugural $50,000 Wagga Women's Pro-Am, that starts on Thursday.
Bennett only recently turned professional and has already secured a win on the Australasian WPGA Tour early in the year.
The 23-year-old won the WPGA Qualifying Tournament at Tweed Heads in January and then backed it up with a top performance at the Melbourne International.
She finished tied for the lead with Cassie Porter, before going down on the fourth play-off hole.
After carving up the amateur scene for the past couple of years, Bennett is looking forward to a big season ahead in what is her first as a professional.
"After Wagga will be NSW Open and Bonville Ladies Classic but a win at Wagga would really help me fund going to Europe in early June for the Ladies European Access Series because I've got status on that tour," Bennett explained.
"That would be really good to have enough money behind me to get me there and not to have to worry too much."
Bennett finished in a tie for 33rd at last month's Victoria Open and was one of 12 players selected to play in The Athena last weekend, where she was eliminated in the quarter finals.
Bennett, who hails from Mollymook, is heading to Wagga confident of a strong showing.
"I've got pretty high hopes. I'm feeling good," she said.
"At least this event, it will be just the girls, that's good. I will be straight there off the one-day event at Moss Vale so that will be a good warm up but I'm feeling good about it.
"Like golf any day, it's up and down but it's good, it's pretty consistent at the moment so I can't complain."
Bennett says she has enjoyed a busy schedule of late, playing pretty much back-to-back tournaments since mid January.
She has played at Wagga Country Club before, for the junior masters a few years back and is looking forward to a return.
Bennett is a fan of the new $50,000 Wagga event.
"Most definitely, the more money thrown into ladies golf the better. I'm all for it, absolutely," she said.
Having already travelled the world and with high hopes for the future, Bennett is happy with how her career is blossoming.
"Most definitely. I've had a really good support crew around me, which I think helps you," she said.
"My family have been massively supportive and my coach so that definitely makes a big difference."
