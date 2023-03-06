Letters to the editor: Docker Street fines 'grossly unfair'

I refer to your article ('Wagga road ranked second in state for low-range speed offences', Daily Advertiser, 19/2) about mobile speed cameras in Docker Street, referring to thousands of motorists booked for speeding while being less than 10km/h over the legal limit. Although I am not from Wagga, which I visit about once a year, the issue is state wide and often grossly unfair.
I cannot understand why speed limiters are not standard equipment in motor cars.
I drive a Mercedes sedan which has a speed limiter, a rare feature of present day vehicles. The speed limiter is great. I set the speed limit to the legal speed limit.
I can then drive to conditions without having to look at the speedometer to check I am not exceeding the legal limit. It means I can watch the road without interruption.
Paul Keating once said: "if you don't understand it, don't vote for it. If you do understand it then definitely don't vote for it!" He was referring to an earlier referendum.
This advice will still apply to the upcoming referendum.
Fracking is a means of extracting natural gas and oil from under the ground by fracturing bedrock formations. That can poison ground water, pollute surface water, destroy natural landscapes, threaten wildlife, emits greenhouse gases or leads to the release of greenhouse gases that are the prime cause of human-induced climate change, raises risk of respiratory illnesses, and increases ground level ozone levels. Therefore the operation of fracking certainly does not paint a pretty environmental picture for future generations.
From all reports, it seems that Australia has enough natural gas to meet our demands for a very long time. Why then is there news fracking is about to begin at a large scale in the Beetaloo basin, in the Northern Territory, in a few weeks' time. What is wrong with our environmental protection laws? When we need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it must be remembered that fracking adds greatly to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Therefore, additional fracking operations should be avoided at all cost, rather than permitted for the sake of the big profits of a few companies.
Daylight saving started on Saturday night October 2, 2022. The sun rose early enough to make this a sensible date.
Every year I ask the question "why doesn't it finish at the same time?" Next Saturday, March 11 is the same time, ie 10 days on the summer side of the equinox.
After that will commence the time of the year when people have to start their day in the dark, defeating one of the purposes of daylight saving. Love it or hate it, the current finishing time is illogical.
