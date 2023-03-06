The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, March 7

Updated March 7 2023 - 8:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters to the editor: Docker Street fines 'grossly unfair'

LOW-LEVEL SPEED FINES UNFAIR

I refer to your article ('Wagga road ranked second in state for low-range speed offences', Daily Advertiser, 19/2) about mobile speed cameras in Docker Street, referring to thousands of motorists booked for speeding while being less than 10km/h over the legal limit. Although I am not from Wagga, which I visit about once a year, the issue is state wide and often grossly unfair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.