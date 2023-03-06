Letters to the editor: Docker Street fines 'grossly unfair'

From all reports, it seems that Australia has enough natural gas to meet our demands for a very long time. Why then is there news fracking is about to begin at a large scale in the Beetaloo basin, in the Northern Territory, in a few weeks' time. What is wrong with our environmental protection laws? When we need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it must be remembered that fracking adds greatly to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Therefore, additional fracking operations should be avoided at all cost, rather than permitted for the sake of the big profits of a few companies.